Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks slide on bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 256.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 259.05 and closed at 255.55. The stock had a high of 263.45 and a low of 256. The market capitalization of the company is 24,666.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5, while the 52-week low is 172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 536,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹255.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹256.75

The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 255.85. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock had a low price of 254.2 and a high price of 257.5 for the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 256.3 as against previous close of 257.45

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 255.65. The bid price and offer price are also 255.65 and 255.95 respectively. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest is 84321000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹256.4, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹256.75

The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 256.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.12%
3 Months17.16%
6 Months29.64%
YTD6.96%
1 Year-5.17%
19 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹255.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹256.75

The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently 255.75, which represents a decrease of 0.39% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1. This data suggests that the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹255.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 536,341. The closing price for the stock was 255.55.

