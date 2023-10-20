comScore
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 259.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 256.05 and closed at 256.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of 261.8 and a low of 254.2. The market capitalization of the company is 24,939.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 290.5 and a low of 172.25. On the BSE, a total of 706,517 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:32:45 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network656.3-2.75-0.42666.05394.025863.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises263.13.81.47290.5172.2525271.17
Network 18 Media & Investments78.91.091.482.4448.358260.42
TV18 Broadcast47.140.591.2751.6527.358081.49
Hathway Cable & Datacom19.74-0.14-0.722.2912.213494.19
20 Oct 2023, 10:32:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹263.2, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹259.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 263.2. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

20 Oct 2023, 10:26:05 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 260.0 as against previous close of 259.65

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 264.1. The bid price is 264.25 and the offer price is 264.45. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is also 3000. The open interest for the stock is 81,357,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 258.7 and a high of 264.55 in today's trading session.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:56:26 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹262.5, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹259.3

The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at 262.5, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% or 3.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.05%
3 Months19.54%
6 Months31.86%
YTD8.1%
1 Year-4.31%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03:12 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹259.65, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹256.75

20 Oct 2023, 08:05:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹256.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the company's stock had a volume of 706,517 shares. The closing price for the stock was 256.75.

