Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹256.05 and closed at ₹256.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹261.8 and a low of ₹254.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,939.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹290.5 and a low of ₹172.25. On the BSE, a total of 706,517 shares were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun TV Network
|656.3
|-2.75
|-0.42
|666.05
|394.0
|25863.77
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|263.1
|3.8
|1.47
|290.5
|172.25
|25271.17
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|78.9
|1.09
|1.4
|82.44
|48.35
|8260.42
|TV18 Broadcast
|47.14
|0.59
|1.27
|51.65
|27.35
|8081.49
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|19.74
|-0.14
|-0.7
|22.29
|12.21
|3494.19
The current data shows that the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹263.2. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 264.1. The bid price is 264.25 and the offer price is 264.45. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is also 3000. The open interest for the stock is 81,357,000.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹258.7 and a high of ₹264.55 in today's trading session.
The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at ₹262.5, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.23% or ₹3.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|3 Months
|19.54%
|6 Months
|31.86%
|YTD
|8.1%
|1 Year
|-4.31%
On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the company's stock had a volume of 706,517 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹256.75.
