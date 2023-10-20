Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹256.05 and closed at ₹256.75 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹261.8 and a low of ₹254.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,939.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹290.5 and a low of ₹172.25. On the BSE, a total of 706,517 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.