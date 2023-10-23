Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plummet in trading

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹259.8 and closed at ₹259.3. The stock reached a high of ₹265.25 and a low of ₹258.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,112.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5 and the 52-week low is ₹172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 259,179 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 260.5 as against previous close of 261.5 Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 257.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 256.85, while the offer price is 257.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 3000. The open interest for the stock is 71346000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹257, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹261.45 Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock currently has a price of ₹257. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -4.45, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

Top active options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Top active call options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-75.68%) & ₹1.85 (-62.63%) respectively. Top active put options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.1 (+50.0%) & ₹0.9 (+12.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun TV Network 636.25 -13.5 -2.08 666.05 394.0 25073.63 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 256.9 -4.55 -1.74 290.5 172.25 24675.65 Network 18 Media & Investments 72.6 -4.68 -6.06 82.44 48.35 7600.85 TV18 Broadcast 44.2 -2.07 -4.47 51.65 27.35 7577.47 Hathway Cable & Datacom 18.49 -0.95 -4.89 22.29 12.21 3272.92

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹257.55, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹261.45 The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹257.55. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.9 in the stock price.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹256.30 and a high of ₹262.45 on the current day.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 260.5 as against previous close of 261.5 Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a leading media and entertainment company, currently has a spot price of 258.45. The bid price stands at 258.0, with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 258.15, with an offer quantity of 9000. The stock's open interest is at 72,747,000.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹260.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹261.45 The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently ₹260.85, with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.2% 3 Months 20.85% 6 Months 33.45% YTD 8.94% 1 Year -3.51%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹261.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹261.45 The current stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is ₹261.45 with no change in percentage or net change.

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 259,179. The closing price for the stock was ₹259.3.