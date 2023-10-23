Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 261.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 259.8 and closed at 259.3. The stock reached a high of 265.25 and a low of 258.7. The market capitalization of the company is 25,112.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5 and the 52-week low is 172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 259,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 260.5 as against previous close of 261.5

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 257.05. The bid price is slightly lower at 256.85, while the offer price is 257.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 3000. The open interest for the stock is 71346000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹257, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹261.45

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock currently has a price of 257. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -4.45, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Top active call options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-75.68%) & 1.85 (-62.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Zee Entertainment Enterprises at 23 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.1 (+50.0%) & 0.9 (+12.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network636.25-13.5-2.08666.05394.025073.63
Zee Entertainment Enterprises256.9-4.55-1.74290.5172.2524675.65
Network 18 Media & Investments72.6-4.68-6.0682.4448.357600.85
TV18 Broadcast44.2-2.07-4.4751.6527.357577.47
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.49-0.95-4.8922.2912.213272.92
23 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹257.55, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹261.45

The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 257.55. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 256.30 and a high of 262.45 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 260.5 as against previous close of 261.5

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a leading media and entertainment company, currently has a spot price of 258.45. The bid price stands at 258.0, with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 258.15, with an offer quantity of 9000. The stock's open interest is at 72,747,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹260.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹261.45

The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently 260.85, with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months20.85%
6 Months33.45%
YTD8.94%
1 Year-3.51%
23 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹261.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹261.45

The current stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 261.45 with no change in percentage or net change.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹259.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 259,179. The closing price for the stock was 259.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.