Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 143.9, down -2.11% from yesterday's 147

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a volatile day on the stock market with an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹149.35. The high for the day was ₹152.65, while the low was ₹146.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹14119.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹299.5, and the 52-week low was ₹138. The BSE volume for the day was 1377534 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹143.6 and a high of ₹148.5 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential weakening of the bearish trend, hinting at a possible bottom formation or a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹143.9 - a 2.11% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 146.87 , 150.03 , 151.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 142.17 , 140.63 , 137.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹144.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹141.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|144.29
|10 Days
|145.29
|20 Days
|146.35
|50 Days
|157.16
|100 Days
|200.33
|300 Days
|226.42
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 20.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹145.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹151.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock's low price today was ₹145.2 and the high price was ₹148.5.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹146.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹151.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 147.93 and 146.28 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 146.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 147.93.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹146.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹151.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 0.07% increase in its share price, reaching ₹147.1, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Network 18 Media & Investments is declining, whereas Sun TV Network is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|659.35
|4.05
|0.62
|734.9
|422.05
|25983.97
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|87.38
|-1.47
|-1.65
|136.2
|55.4
|9148.24
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 10 AM is 64.51% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹147.05, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 148.45 & a low of 146.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.93
|Support 1
|146.28
|Resistance 2
|149.02
|Support 2
|145.72
|Resistance 3
|149.58
|Support 3
|144.63
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.24% to reach ₹147.35, outperforming its peers Sun TV Network and Network 18 Media & Investments, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|653.85
|-1.45
|-0.22
|734.9
|422.05
|25767.22
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|88.25
|-0.6
|-0.68
|136.2
|55.4
|9239.32
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹148 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹144.45 and ₹151.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹144.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹147.35. However, over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -25.31% to ₹147.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|-17.87%
|6 Months
|-43.31%
|YTD
|-46.51%
|1 Year
|-25.31%
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.05
|Support 1
|144.45
|Resistance 2
|155.15
|Support 2
|141.95
|Resistance 3
|157.65
|Support 3
|137.85
The trading volume yesterday was 17.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1377 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹152.65 & ₹146.15 yesterday to end at ₹149.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
