Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

11 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.77 %. The stock closed at 148.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 153.55 and closed at 152.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 154.20, while the low was 147.85. The market capitalization stood at 14,364.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 299.5 and a 52-week low of 129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 540,676 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 155.85 & a low of 152.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.2Support 1152.05
Resistance 2157.1Support 2150.8
Resistance 3158.35Support 3148.9
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 3.46% to reach 153.9, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.74% and 2.51% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network667.710.951.67734.9422.0526313.03
Zee Entertainment Enterprises153.95.153.46299.5129.414782.39
Network 18 Media & Investments81.651.812.27136.257.098548.33
TV18 Broadcast43.21.142.7168.6233.497406.04
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.080.643.1327.913.553731.38
03 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.29%; Futures open interest increased by 73.19%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹155.85, up 4.77% from yesterday's ₹148.75

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of 152.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 156.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 156.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 3.26% and is currently trading at 153.60. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -22.51% to 153.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 21.56% rise to 22530.70 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-4.4%
6 Months-44.14%
YTD-45.8%
1 Year-22.51%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.23Support 1145.88
Resistance 2156.42Support 2143.72
Resistance 3158.58Support 3139.53
03 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 17.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2200
    Buy2201
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2277
03 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16552 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹152.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.2 & 147.85 yesterday to end at 152.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

