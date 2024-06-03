Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹153.55 and closed at ₹152.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹154.20, while the low was ₹147.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,364.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹299.5 and a 52-week low of ₹129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 540,676 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 155.85 & a low of 152.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.2
|Support 1
|152.05
|Resistance 2
|157.1
|Support 2
|150.8
|Resistance 3
|158.35
|Support 3
|148.9
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 3.46% to reach ₹153.9, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.74% and 2.51% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|667.7
|10.95
|1.67
|734.9
|422.05
|26313.03
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|153.9
|5.15
|3.46
|299.5
|129.4
|14782.39
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.65
|1.81
|2.27
|136.2
|57.09
|8548.33
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.2
|1.14
|2.71
|68.62
|33.49
|7406.04
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.08
|0.64
|3.13
|27.9
|13.55
|3731.38
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of ₹152.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹156.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹156.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 3.26% and is currently trading at ₹153.60. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -22.51% to ₹153.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 21.56% rise to 22530.70 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-4.4%
|6 Months
|-44.14%
|YTD
|-45.8%
|1 Year
|-22.51%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.23
|Support 1
|145.88
|Resistance 2
|156.42
|Support 2
|143.72
|Resistance 3
|158.58
|Support 3
|139.53
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.2 & ₹147.85 yesterday to end at ₹152.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.