Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹143.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹143.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹147.85, with the highest price reaching ₹148.5 and the lowest at ₹143.6. The closing price was ₹147, with a market capitalization of ₹13,821.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹299.5, and the low was ₹138. The BSE volume for the day was 896,313 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.59% to reach ₹143.05, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed trading day. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, and TV18 Broadcast are declining, whereas Hathway Cable & Datacom are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.76% and 0.98% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|652.35
|-5.05
|-0.77
|734.9
|422.05
|25708.11
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|143.05
|-0.85
|-0.59
|299.5
|138.0
|13740.23
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|84.04
|-2.79
|-3.21
|136.2
|55.4
|8798.56
|TV18 Broadcast
|44.71
|-0.74
|-1.63
|68.62
|29.61
|7664.9
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|22.0
|0.06
|0.27
|27.9
|13.1
|3894.23
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹140.8 and a high of ₹145.75 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹143.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹143.9
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹143.05 - a 0.59% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 145.87 , 148.28 , 150.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 140.92 , 138.38 , 135.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 403.98% higher than yesterday
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has seen a significant increase in trading volume, which is up by 403.98% from yesterday, reaching ₹143.05 per share. Despite a slight decrease of -0.59% in price, the high volume traded indicates important market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.95, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹143.9
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹142.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.17 and ₹146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|144.29
|10 Days
|145.29
|20 Days
|146.35
|50 Days
|157.16
|100 Days
|200.33
|300 Days
|226.61
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 536.41% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 536.41% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹143, a decrease of -0.63%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 144.15 and 141.4 in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 141.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.42
|Support 1
|141.67
|Resistance 2
|144.13
|Support 2
|140.63
|Resistance 3
|145.17
|Support 3
|139.92
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 22.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹143.9
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹142.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹140.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹140.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 907.56% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 1 PM has increased by 907.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹142, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 144.53 and 141.48 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 141.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.15
|Support 1
|141.4
|Resistance 2
|145.55
|Support 2
|140.05
|Resistance 3
|146.9
|Support 3
|138.65
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹140.8 and a high of ₹145.75 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 696.38% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM has increased by 696.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹143.75, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 143.85 and a low of 140.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 142.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.53
|Support 1
|141.48
|Resistance 2
|145.72
|Support 2
|139.62
|Resistance 3
|147.58
|Support 3
|138.43
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|144.29
|10 Days
|145.29
|20 Days
|146.35
|50 Days
|157.16
|100 Days
|200.33
|300 Days
|226.61
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹141.5, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹143.9
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹142.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹140.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹140.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 289.12% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 11 AM is 289.12% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹141.85, showing a decrease of -1.42%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 144.33 and 141.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 141.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 144.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.67
|Support 1
|141.57
|Resistance 2
|143.38
|Support 2
|141.18
|Resistance 3
|143.77
|Support 3
|140.47
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹143.9
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹142.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.17 and ₹146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.9% to ₹142.6, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all declining, whereas Sun TV Network is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.36%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|658.55
|1.15
|0.17
|734.9
|422.05
|25952.44
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|142.6
|-1.3
|-0.9
|299.5
|138.0
|13697.01
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|85.89
|-0.94
|-1.08
|136.2
|55.4
|8992.24
|TV18 Broadcast
|44.86
|-0.59
|-1.3
|68.62
|29.61
|7690.62
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.93
|-0.01
|-0.05
|27.9
|13.1
|3881.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 22.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 96.43% higher than yesterday
Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a significant increase in traded volume by 96.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price trading at ₹142.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 145.2 & a low of 142.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.33
|Support 1
|141.13
|Resistance 2
|146.37
|Support 2
|139.97
|Resistance 3
|147.53
|Support 3
|137.93
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.1% to reach ₹144.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments is declining, whereas Sun TV Network, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|658.1
|0.7
|0.11
|734.9
|422.05
|25934.71
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|144.05
|0.15
|0.1
|299.5
|138.0
|13836.28
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|86.49
|-0.34
|-0.39
|136.2
|55.4
|9055.06
|TV18 Broadcast
|45.46
|0.01
|0.02
|68.62
|29.61
|7793.48
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|22.06
|0.12
|0.55
|27.9
|13.1
|3904.85
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.34%
An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or experiencing a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹144.9, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹143.9
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹144.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.17 and ₹146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹145.55. However, over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -26.55% to ₹145.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|-19.01%
|6 Months
|-46.59%
|YTD
|-47.63%
|1 Year
|-26.55%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.87
|Support 1
|142.17
|Resistance 2
|150.03
|Support 2
|140.63
|Resistance 3
|151.57
|Support 3
|137.47
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 21.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13855 k
The trading volume yesterday was 33.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 896 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹148.5 & ₹143.6 yesterday to end at ₹147. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!