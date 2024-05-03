Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 143.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's 143.9

LIVE UPDATES
43 min read . 06:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 143.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 147.85, with the highest price reaching 148.5 and the lowest at 143.6. The closing price was 147, with a market capitalization of 13,821.82 crore. The 52-week high was 299.5, and the low was 138. The BSE volume for the day was 896,313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.59% to reach 143.05, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed trading day. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, and TV18 Broadcast are declining, whereas Hathway Cable & Datacom are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.76% and 0.98% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network652.35-5.05-0.77734.9422.0525708.11
Zee Entertainment Enterprises143.05-0.85-0.59299.5138.013740.23
Network 18 Media & Investments84.04-2.79-3.21136.255.48798.56
TV18 Broadcast44.71-0.74-1.6368.6229.617664.9
Hathway Cable & Datacom22.00.060.2727.913.13894.23
03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 140.8 and a high of 145.75 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹143.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹143.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at 143.05 - a 0.59% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 145.87 , 148.28 , 150.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 140.92 , 138.38 , 135.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 403.98% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has seen a significant increase in trading volume, which is up by 403.98% from yesterday, reaching 143.05 per share. Despite a slight decrease of -0.59% in price, the high volume traded indicates important market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.95, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹143.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 142.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.17 and 146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days144.29
10 Days145.29
20 Days146.35
50 Days157.16
100 Days200.33
300 Days226.61
03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 536.41% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 536.41% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 143, a decrease of -0.63%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 144.15 and 141.4 in the last hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 141.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.42Support 1141.67
Resistance 2144.13Support 2140.63
Resistance 3145.17Support 3139.92
03 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 22.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
03 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of 142.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 140.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 140.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 907.56% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 1 PM has increased by 907.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 142, showing a decrease of -1.32%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 144.53 and 141.48 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 141.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 144.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.15Support 1141.4
Resistance 2145.55Support 2140.05
Resistance 3146.9Support 3138.65
03 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 140.8 and a high of 145.75 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 696.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM has increased by 696.38% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 143.75, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 143.85 and a low of 140.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 142.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.53Support 1141.48
Resistance 2145.72Support 2139.62
Resistance 3147.58Support 3138.43
03 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days144.29
10 Days145.29
20 Days146.35
50 Days157.16
100 Days200.33
300 Days226.61
03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹141.5, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of 142.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 140.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 140.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 289.12% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 11 AM is 289.12% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 141.85, showing a decrease of -1.42%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 144.33 and 141.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 141.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 144.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.67Support 1141.57
Resistance 2143.38Support 2141.18
Resistance 3143.77Support 3140.47
03 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹143.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 142.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.17 and 146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.9% to 142.6, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all declining, whereas Sun TV Network is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.36%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network658.551.150.17734.9422.0525952.44
Zee Entertainment Enterprises142.6-1.3-0.9299.5138.013697.01
Network 18 Media & Investments85.89-0.94-1.08136.255.48992.24
TV18 Broadcast44.86-0.59-1.368.6229.617690.62
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.93-0.01-0.0527.913.13881.84
03 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 22.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 96.43% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a significant increase in traded volume by 96.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price trading at 142.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.15%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 145.2 & a low of 142.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.33Support 1141.13
Resistance 2146.37Support 2139.97
Resistance 3147.53Support 3137.93
03 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.1% to reach 144.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments is declining, whereas Sun TV Network, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network658.10.70.11734.9422.0525934.71
Zee Entertainment Enterprises144.050.150.1299.5138.013836.28
Network 18 Media & Investments86.49-0.34-0.39136.255.49055.06
TV18 Broadcast45.460.010.0268.6229.617793.48
Hathway Cable & Datacom22.060.120.5527.913.13904.85
03 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.34%

An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or experiencing a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹144.9, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹143.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 144.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.17 and 146.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 145.55. However, over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -26.55% to 145.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months-19.01%
6 Months-46.59%
YTD-47.63%
1 Year-26.55%
03 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.87Support 1142.17
Resistance 2150.03Support 2140.63
Resistance 3151.57Support 3137.47
03 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 21.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13855 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 896 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 148.5 & 143.6 yesterday to end at 147. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.