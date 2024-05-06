Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plunge in trading today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹145, reached a high of ₹145.75, and closed at ₹143.9 on the last trading day. The lowest point for the stock was at ₹140.8. The market capitalization for the company stood at ₹13,740.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹299.5 and ₹138 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,099,160 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 61.05% higher than yesterday
By 1 PM today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a trading volume 61.05% higher than the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹137.3, a decrease of -4.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 138.4 and a trough of 137.1 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 137.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 137.3 and 136.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.17
|Support 1
|136.87
|Resistance 2
|138.93
|Support 2
|136.33
|Resistance 3
|139.47
|Support 3
|135.57
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -3.64%; Futures open interest increased by 40.09%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹137.85 and a high of ₹145.05 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.14% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is 80.14% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹137.95, down by -3.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 139.25 and a bottom of 138.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 138.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 138.1 and 137.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.95
|Support 1
|137.75
|Resistance 2
|139.7
|Support 2
|137.3
|Resistance 3
|140.15
|Support 3
|136.55
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|144.68
|10 Days
|144.30
|20 Days
|146.66
|50 Days
|155.10
|100 Days
|198.00
|300 Days
|225.88
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹138.55, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹143.05
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹140.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹138.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹138.38 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 143.49% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 143.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹138.5, marking a decrease of -3.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, whereas a decrease in price coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 141.17 and 137.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 137.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.55
|Support 1
|138.6
|Resistance 2
|140.0
|Support 2
|138.1
|Resistance 3
|140.5
|Support 3
|137.65
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹138.85, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹143.05
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹140.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹138.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹138.38 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 2.73% to reach ₹139.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all experiencing declines today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|653.5
|-1.25
|-0.19
|734.9
|422.05
|25753.43
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|139.15
|-3.9
|-2.73
|299.5
|138.0
|13365.63
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.8
|-1.97
|-2.35
|136.2
|55.4
|8564.04
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.5
|-1.21
|-2.71
|68.62
|29.61
|7457.47
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.63
|-0.34
|-1.55
|27.9
|13.1
|3828.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 25.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 178.10% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 10 AM is 178.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹138.65, down by -3.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 141.75 & a low of 137.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.17
|Support 1
|137.32
|Resistance 2
|143.38
|Support 2
|135.68
|Resistance 3
|145.02
|Support 3
|133.47
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by 2.41% today to reach ₹139.6, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers such as Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|649.3
|-5.45
|-0.83
|734.9
|422.05
|25587.91
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|139.6
|-3.45
|-2.41
|299.5
|138.0
|13408.85
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|82.31
|-1.46
|-1.74
|136.2
|55.4
|8617.43
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.88
|-0.83
|-1.86
|68.62
|29.61
|7522.61
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.54
|-0.43
|-1.96
|27.9
|13.1
|3812.81
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 6.35%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a possible downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹141.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹143.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹141.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.92 and ₹145.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 0.31% and is currently trading at ₹142.60. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price has plummeted by 26.65% to ₹142.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.28%
|3 Months
|-19.24%
|6 Months
|-48.02%
|YTD
|-47.91%
|1 Year
|-26.65%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.87
|Support 1
|140.92
|Resistance 2
|148.28
|Support 2
|138.38
|Resistance 3
|150.82
|Support 3
|135.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 22.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12328 k
The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹145.75 & ₹140.8 yesterday to end at ₹143.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!