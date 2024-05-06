Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:52:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.15 1.02%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.45 -0.85%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,625.35 5.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.20 -2.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.95 -0.30%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plunge in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plunge in trading today

29 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.15 %. The stock closed at 143.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price TodayPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 145, reached a high of 145.75, and closed at 143.9 on the last trading day. The lowest point for the stock was at 140.8. The market capitalization for the company stood at 13,740.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 299.5 and 138 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,099,160 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:54:10 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 61.05% higher than yesterday

By 1 PM today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a trading volume 61.05% higher than the previous day, while the stock price was at 137.3, a decrease of -4.02%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:40:03 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 138.4 and a trough of 137.1 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 137.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 137.3 and 136.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.17Support 1136.87
Resistance 2138.93Support 2136.33
Resistance 3139.47Support 3135.57
06 May 2024, 01:17:02 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -3.64%; Futures open interest increased by 40.09%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:07:38 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 137.85 and a high of 145.05 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:52:51 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 80.14% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is 80.14% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 137.95, down by -3.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41:11 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 139.25 and a bottom of 138.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 138.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 138.1 and 137.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.95Support 1137.75
Resistance 2139.7Support 2137.3
Resistance 3140.15Support 3136.55
06 May 2024, 12:27:38 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days144.68
10 Days144.30
20 Days146.66
50 Days155.10
100 Days198.00
300 Days225.88
06 May 2024, 12:11:34 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹138.55, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹143.05

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of 140.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 138.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of 138.38 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47:51 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 143.49% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 143.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 138.5, marking a decrease of -3.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong uptrend, whereas a decrease in price coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:37:42 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 141.17 and 137.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 137.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 141.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.55Support 1138.6
Resistance 2140.0Support 2138.1
Resistance 3140.5Support 3137.65
06 May 2024, 11:25:44 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹138.85, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹143.05

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of 140.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 138.38. If the stock price breaks the second support of 138.38 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:52 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 2.73% to reach 139.15, in line with its industry counterparts. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all experiencing declines today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.21% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network653.5-1.25-0.19734.9422.0525753.43
Zee Entertainment Enterprises139.15-3.9-2.73299.5138.013365.63
Network 18 Media & Investments81.8-1.97-2.35136.255.48564.04
TV18 Broadcast43.5-1.21-2.7168.6229.617457.47
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.63-0.34-1.5527.913.13828.74
06 May 2024, 11:13:19 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 25.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
06 May 2024, 10:47:55 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 178.10% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 10 AM is 178.10% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 138.65, down by -3.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 141.75 & a low of 137.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.17Support 1137.32
Resistance 2143.38Support 2135.68
Resistance 3145.02Support 3133.47
06 May 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54:18 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by 2.41% today to reach 139.6, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers such as Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network649.3-5.45-0.83734.9422.0525587.91
Zee Entertainment Enterprises139.6-3.45-2.41299.5138.013408.85
Network 18 Media & Investments82.31-1.46-1.74136.255.48617.43
TV18 Broadcast43.88-0.83-1.8668.6229.617522.61
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.54-0.43-1.9627.913.13812.81
06 May 2024, 09:41:50 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 6.35%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a possible downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:31:39 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹141.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹143.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 141.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.92 and 145.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 145.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20:10 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 0.31% and is currently trading at 142.60. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price has plummeted by 26.65% to 142.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.28%
3 Months-19.24%
6 Months-48.02%
YTD-47.91%
1 Year-26.65%
06 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1145.87Support 1140.92
Resistance 2148.28Support 2138.38
Resistance 3150.82Support 3135.97
06 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 22.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
06 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12328 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01:05 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 145.75 & 140.8 yesterday to end at 143.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue