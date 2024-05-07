Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹143.05, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹144.55. The stock reached a high of ₹145.05 and a low of ₹136 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,125.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹299.5 and the low is ₹138. The BSE volume for the day was 1,084,041 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 28.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 78.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1084 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹145.05 & ₹136 yesterday to end at ₹143.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
