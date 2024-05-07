Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -4.47 %. The stock closed at 143.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at 143.05, slightly lower than the opening price of 144.55. The stock reached a high of 145.05 and a low of 136 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 13,125.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 299.5 and the low is 138. The BSE volume for the day was 1,084,041 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 28.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell6776
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12046 k

The trading volume yesterday was 78.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1084 k.

07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹143.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 145.05 & 136 yesterday to end at 143.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

