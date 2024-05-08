Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 136.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 136.9 and closed at 136.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 141.15, while the lowest was 132.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,842.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 299.5 and the low was 136. BSE volume recorded for the day was 2,862,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 133.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by -30.15% to 133.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.45%
3 Months-25.32%
6 Months-49.05%
YTD-51.33%
1 Year-30.15%
08 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1139.03Support 1130.33
Resistance 2144.47Support 2127.07
Resistance 3147.73Support 3121.63
08 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 30.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell6776
08 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13262 k

The trading volume yesterday was 118.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹136.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 141.15 & 132.55 yesterday to end at 136.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

