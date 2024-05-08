Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹136.9 and closed at ₹136.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹141.15, while the lowest was ₹132.55. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,842.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹299.5 and the low was ₹136. BSE volume recorded for the day was 2,862,727 shares.
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹133.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by -30.15% to ₹133.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.45%
|3 Months
|-25.32%
|6 Months
|-49.05%
|YTD
|-51.33%
|1 Year
|-30.15%
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|139.03
|Support 1
|130.33
|Resistance 2
|144.47
|Support 2
|127.07
|Resistance 3
|147.73
|Support 3
|121.63
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 30.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 118.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹141.15 & ₹132.55 yesterday to end at ₹136.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
