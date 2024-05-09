Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹134.3 and closed at ₹133.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹136.7, and the low was ₹133.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,957.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.5, and the 52-week low was ₹132.55. A total of 657,772 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 29.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 16.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 657 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹136.7 & ₹133.65 yesterday to end at ₹133.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
