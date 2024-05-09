Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 133.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 134.3 and closed at 133.7 on the last day. The high for the day was 136.7, and the low was 133.65. The market capitalization stood at 12,957.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.5, and the 52-week low was 132.55. A total of 657,772 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 29.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell6776
09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13508 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 657 k.

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹133.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 136.7 & 133.65 yesterday to end at 133.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

