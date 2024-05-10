Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹134.9 and a close price of ₹134.6. The high for the day was ₹137.7 and the low was ₹130.6. The market capitalization for the company was ₹12678.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹299.5 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1915585 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.62
|Support 1
|129.02
|Resistance 2
|139.93
|Support 2
|126.73
|Resistance 3
|142.22
|Support 3
|122.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 32.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 22.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1915 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹137.7 & ₹130.6 yesterday to end at ₹134.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!