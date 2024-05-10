Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 134.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 134.9 and a close price of 134.6. The high for the day was 137.7 and the low was 130.6. The market capitalization for the company was 12678.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 299.5 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1915585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.62Support 1129.02
Resistance 2139.93Support 2126.73
Resistance 3142.22Support 3122.42
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 32.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell6776
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14078 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1915 k.

10 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 137.7 & 130.6 yesterday to end at 134.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.