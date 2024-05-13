Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹133.45 and closed at ₹132 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹133.75, while the low was ₹130.45. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,616.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹299.5, and the 52-week low is ₹130.45. On the BSE, the trading volume was 395,746 shares.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹131.35
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.8 and ₹133.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹131.65. On the other hand, over a 1-year period, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -31.68% to ₹131.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.28%
|3 Months
|-36.37%
|6 Months
|-47.28%
|YTD
|-52.22%
|1 Year
|-31.68%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.3
|Support 1
|129.8
|Resistance 2
|135.35
|Support 2
|128.35
|Resistance 3
|136.8
|Support 3
|126.3
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 33.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14080 k
The trading volume yesterday was 37.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹132 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹133.75 & ₹130.45 yesterday to end at ₹132. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
