Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 131.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 133.45 and closed at 132 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 133.75, while the low was 130.45. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,616.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 299.5, and the 52-week low is 130.45. On the BSE, the trading volume was 395,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹131.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.8 and 133.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 131.65. On the other hand, over a 1-year period, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -31.68% to 131.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.28%
3 Months-36.37%
6 Months-47.28%
YTD-52.22%
1 Year-31.68%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.3Support 1129.8
Resistance 2135.35Support 2128.35
Resistance 3136.8Support 3126.3
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 33.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell6776
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14080 k

The trading volume yesterday was 37.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹132 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 133.75 & 130.45 yesterday to end at 132. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

