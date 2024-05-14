Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 10:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 129.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 132.05 and closed at 131.35. The stock had a high of 132.7 and a low of 129.4. The market capitalization stood at 12,472.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 299.5 and 130.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 969,714 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.60% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 10 AM has increased by 4.60% compared to yesterday, with the price at 131.25, reflecting a 1.08% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 131.5 & a low of 130.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.83Support 1130.63
Resistance 2132.27Support 2129.87
Resistance 3133.03Support 3129.43
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price rose by 0.5% to reach 130.5, in line with its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom, which are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network673.43.20.48734.9422.0526537.66
Zee Entertainment Enterprises130.50.650.5299.5129.412534.78
Network 18 Media & Investments80.373.824.99136.257.098414.33
TV18 Broadcast43.121.112.6468.6230.417392.32
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.830.080.3927.913.13687.13
14 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.46%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹130.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹129.85

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 130.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 128.8 and 131.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 128.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 130.65. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -30.29% to 130.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months-32.54%
6 Months-48.51%
YTD-52.75%
1 Year-30.29%
14 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.75Support 1128.8
Resistance 2133.65Support 2127.75
Resistance 3134.7Support 3125.85
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell6676
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13686 k

The trading volume yesterday was 40.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 969 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹131.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 132.7 & 129.4 yesterday to end at 131.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

