Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹132.05 and closed at ₹131.35. The stock had a high of ₹132.7 and a low of ₹129.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,472.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹299.5 and ₹130.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 969,714 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 10 AM has increased by 4.60% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹131.25, reflecting a 1.08% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 131.5 & a low of 130.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.83
|Support 1
|130.63
|Resistance 2
|132.27
|Support 2
|129.87
|Resistance 3
|133.03
|Support 3
|129.43
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price rose by 0.5% to reach ₹130.5, in line with its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom, which are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|673.4
|3.2
|0.48
|734.9
|422.05
|26537.66
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|130.5
|0.65
|0.5
|299.5
|129.4
|12534.78
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.37
|3.82
|4.99
|136.2
|57.09
|8414.33
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.12
|1.11
|2.64
|68.62
|30.41
|7392.32
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.83
|0.08
|0.39
|27.9
|13.1
|3687.13
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹130.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹128.8 and ₹131.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹128.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹130.65. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -30.29% to ₹130.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|-32.54%
|6 Months
|-48.51%
|YTD
|-52.75%
|1 Year
|-30.29%
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.75
|Support 1
|128.8
|Resistance 2
|133.65
|Support 2
|127.75
|Resistance 3
|134.7
|Support 3
|125.85
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 34.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|6
The trading volume yesterday was 40.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 969 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹132.7 & ₹129.4 yesterday to end at ₹131.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
