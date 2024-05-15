Active Stocks
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹131.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹131.9

55 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST

55 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 131.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights Premium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 130.5 and a close price of 129.85. The high for the day was 133.6, while the low was 130. The market cap stands at 12669.2 cr, with a 52-week high of 299.5 and a 52-week low of 129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 994166 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:07:35 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32:17 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a ROE of 2.33% and a return on investment of 2.27% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 5.14% and 7.37% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:11:42 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 85698.50 cr, which is 5.96% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -4.16% and a profit decrease of -170.24% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32:47 PM IST

15 May 2024, 06:02:29 PM IST

15 May 2024, 05:32:37 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a high of 133.35 and a low of 130.2 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:33:09 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.8%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could potentially reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:52:28 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹131.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at 131.05 - a 0.64% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 132.9 , 134.5 , 135.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 130.35 , 129.4 , 127.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46:22 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -7.74% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 3 PM is 7.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 131.05, marking a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:12:19 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹131.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 131.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.77 and 133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:46 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 03:02:14 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:49:23 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -11.88% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 2 PM is 11.88% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 131.8, down by 0.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:35:13 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.97 and 132.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 132.02 and selling near hourly resistance at 132.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.63Support 1131.98
Resistance 2132.97Support 2131.67
Resistance 3133.28Support 3131.33
15 May 2024, 02:13:55 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:07:26 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.77 and 133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:46:28 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.21% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded volume until 1 PM is 10.21% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 132.1, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify potential further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:42:03 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 132.75 and a low of 131.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 132.12 and 132.33, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.97Support 1132.02
Resistance 2133.33Support 2131.43
Resistance 3133.92Support 3131.07
15 May 2024, 01:11:14 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.63%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:06:26 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a high of 133.35 and a low of 131.7 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:51:32 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.32% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 3.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 131.9, showing no change. Volume traded is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:34:32 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.45 and 131.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 131.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.12Support 1131.72
Resistance 2132.33Support 2131.53
Resistance 3132.52Support 3131.32
15 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:12:24 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.77 and 133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:46:35 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 132, up by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:37:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 132.95 and 131.35 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 131.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 132.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.45Support 1131.65
Resistance 2132.9Support 2131.3
Resistance 3133.25Support 3130.85
15 May 2024, 11:20:03 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.77 and 133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13:42 AM IST

15 May 2024, 11:07:50 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:50:42 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.43% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 10 AM is 8.43% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 132.3, up by 0.3%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35:11 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 133.35 & a low of 131.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.95Support 1131.35
Resistance 2133.95Support 2130.75
Resistance 3134.55Support 3129.75
15 May 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:53:41 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:45:21 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: null

15 May 2024, 09:39:16 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹133, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 133 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.77 and 133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20:48 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 132.10. However, over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -30.76% to 132.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.5%
3 Months-31.67%
6 Months-47.76%
YTD-52.06%
1 Year-30.76%
15 May 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.47Support 1129.77
Resistance 2135.43Support 2128.03
Resistance 3137.17Support 3126.07
15 May 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13807 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹129.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.6 & 130 yesterday to end at 129.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

