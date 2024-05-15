Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹ 131.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹ 131.9

55 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 131.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.