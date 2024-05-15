Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 131.05, down -0.64% from yesterday's 131.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹130.5 and a close price of ₹129.85. The high for the day was ₹133.6, while the low was ₹130. The market cap stands at 12669.2 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹299.5 and a 52-week low of ₹129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 994166 shares.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a ROE of 2.33% and a return on investment of 2.27% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 5.14% and 7.37% respectively.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 85698.50 cr, which is 5.96% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -4.16% and a profit decrease of -170.24% in the fourth quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 33.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.64% to reach ₹131.05, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Sun TV Network and Hathway Cable & Datacom are seeing declines, whereas Network 18 Media & Investments and TV18 Broadcast are witnessing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|662.35
|-6.7
|-1.0
|734.9
|422.05
|26102.19
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|131.05
|-0.85
|-0.64
|299.5
|129.4
|12587.61
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.49
|0.12
|0.15
|136.2
|57.09
|8426.89
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.09
|0.66
|1.56
|68.62
|30.41
|7387.18
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.87
|-0.29
|-1.37
|27.9
|13.1
|3694.21
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a high of ₹133.35 and a low of ₹130.2 on the current trading day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could potentially reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹131.05 - a 0.64% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 132.9 , 134.5 , 135.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 130.35 , 129.4 , 127.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 3 PM is 7.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹131.05, marking a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹131.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.77 and ₹133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.30
|10 Days
|138.15
|20 Days
|141.70
|50 Days
|148.42
|100 Days
|189.96
|300 Days
|223.61
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 2 PM is 11.88% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹131.8, down by 0.08%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.97 and 132.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 132.02 and selling near hourly resistance at 132.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.63
|Support 1
|131.98
|Resistance 2
|132.97
|Support 2
|131.67
|Resistance 3
|133.28
|Support 3
|131.33
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.77 and ₹133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded volume until 1 PM is 10.21% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹132.1, down by 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify potential further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 132.75 and a low of 131.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 132.12 and 132.33, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.97
|Support 1
|132.02
|Resistance 2
|133.33
|Support 2
|131.43
|Resistance 3
|133.92
|Support 3
|131.07
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a high of ₹133.35 and a low of ₹131.7 on the current trading day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 3.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹131.9, showing no change. Volume traded is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.45 and 131.65 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 131.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.12
|Support 1
|131.72
|Resistance 2
|132.33
|Support 2
|131.53
|Resistance 3
|132.52
|Support 3
|131.32
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.77 and ₹133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 5.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹132, up by 0.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 132.95 and 131.35 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 131.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 132.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.45
|Support 1
|131.65
|Resistance 2
|132.9
|Support 2
|131.3
|Resistance 3
|133.25
|Support 3
|130.85
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.77 and ₹133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 0.11% increase in its share price, reaching ₹132.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sun TV Network and Hathway Cable & Datacom are declining, whereas Network 18 Media & Investments and TV18 Broadcast are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|665.7
|-3.35
|-0.5
|734.9
|422.05
|26234.21
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|132.05
|0.15
|0.11
|299.5
|129.4
|12683.66
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.73
|0.36
|0.45
|136.2
|57.09
|8452.02
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.13
|0.7
|1.65
|68.62
|30.41
|7394.04
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.14
|-0.02
|-0.09
|27.9
|13.1
|3742.0
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 10 AM is 8.43% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹132.3, up by 0.3%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 133.35 & a low of 131.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.95
|Support 1
|131.35
|Resistance 2
|133.95
|Support 2
|130.75
|Resistance 3
|134.55
|Support 3
|129.75
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price rose by 0.83% today to reach ₹133, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Sun TV Network is declining, but Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices increased by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|668.0
|-1.05
|-0.16
|734.9
|422.05
|26324.85
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|133.0
|1.1
|0.83
|299.5
|129.4
|12774.91
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.73
|1.36
|1.69
|136.2
|57.09
|8556.71
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.4
|0.97
|2.29
|68.62
|30.41
|7440.32
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.26
|0.1
|0.47
|27.9
|13.1
|3763.24
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹133 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.77 and ₹133.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹132.10. However, over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -30.76% to ₹132.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.5%
|3 Months
|-31.67%
|6 Months
|-47.76%
|YTD
|-52.06%
|1 Year
|-30.76%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.47
|Support 1
|129.77
|Resistance 2
|135.43
|Support 2
|128.03
|Resistance 3
|137.17
|Support 3
|126.07
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.6 & ₹130 yesterday to end at ₹129.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
