Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 133.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's 131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹133, reached a high of ₹133.35, and a low of ₹130.2 before closing at ₹131.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,587.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 727,275 shares traded.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises recorded a ROE of 2.33% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.27% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 5.14% in the current fiscal year and further to 7.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 85698.50 crore, showing an increase of 5.96% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a -4.16% revenue growth and a -170.24% profit growth in the upcoming quarter 4.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 31.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price rose by 1.56% to reach ₹133.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are declining, whereas Sun TV Network is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|667.05
|5.8
|0.88
|734.9
|422.05
|26287.41
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|133.1
|2.05
|1.56
|299.5
|129.4
|12784.51
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.27
|-0.22
|-0.27
|136.2
|57.09
|8403.86
|TV18 Broadcast
|42.86
|-0.23
|-0.53
|68.62
|30.41
|7347.75
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.79
|-0.08
|-0.38
|27.9
|13.1
|3680.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock's high for the day was ₹134.60, while the low was ₹130.35.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹133.1 - a 1.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 135.25 , 137.1 , 139.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 130.9 , 128.4 , 126.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of ₹132.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹134.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹134.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|131.94
|10 Days
|136.40
|20 Days
|140.82
|50 Days
|147.76
|100 Days
|188.39
|300 Days
|223.15
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 2 PM is 1.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹134.1, reflecting a 2.33% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 133.0 and a low of 131.45 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.38
|Support 1
|131.83
|Resistance 2
|133.97
|Support 2
|130.87
|Resistance 3
|134.93
|Support 3
|130.28
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.35 and ₹132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has seen a trading volume increase of 11.85% by 1 PM compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹131.6, up by 0.42%. Studying both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 131.65 and a low of 131.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 131.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.73
|Support 1
|131.08
|Resistance 2
|132.02
|Support 2
|130.72
|Resistance 3
|132.38
|Support 3
|130.43
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially beginning a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹130.35 and a high of ₹133.10 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded volume until 12 AM is 17.62% higher compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹131.4, reflecting a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both the traded volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 132.3 and 130.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 130.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.48
|Support 1
|130.83
|Resistance 2
|131.82
|Support 2
|130.52
|Resistance 3
|132.13
|Support 3
|130.18
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹131.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.35 and ₹132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 0.77% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹131, showing a decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock reached a peak of 132.45 and a low of 130.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 131.8 and 131.35, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors can assess whether there might be a reversal opportunity if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.3
|Support 1
|130.25
|Resistance 2
|133.4
|Support 2
|129.3
|Resistance 3
|134.35
|Support 3
|128.2
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹130.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.35 and ₹132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by 0.08% to reach ₹130.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable & Datacom are declining, whereas Sun TV Network and Network 18 Media & Investments are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|668.3
|7.05
|1.07
|734.9
|422.05
|26336.68
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|130.95
|-0.1
|-0.08
|299.5
|129.4
|12578.0
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.0
|0.51
|0.63
|136.2
|57.09
|8480.28
|TV18 Broadcast
|42.91
|-0.18
|-0.42
|68.62
|30.41
|7356.32
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.72
|-0.15
|-0.72
|27.9
|13.1
|3667.66
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 10 AM is 12.82% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹132.1, a decrease of 0.8%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 133.1 & a low of 132.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.9
|Support 1
|131.8
|Resistance 2
|133.55
|Support 2
|131.35
|Resistance 3
|134.0
|Support 3
|130.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.99% to reach ₹132.35, in line with the gains seen in its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.2% and 0.24% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|662.55
|1.3
|0.2
|734.9
|422.05
|26110.08
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|132.35
|1.3
|0.99
|299.5
|129.4
|12712.47
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.91
|1.42
|1.76
|136.2
|57.09
|8575.56
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.18
|0.09
|0.21
|68.62
|30.41
|7402.61
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.88
|0.01
|0.05
|27.9
|13.1
|3695.98
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.35 and ₹132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹132.15. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has decreased by -30.83% to ₹132.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.68%
|3 Months
|-35.71%
|6 Months
|-47.3%
|YTD
|-52.38%
|1 Year
|-30.83%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.9
|Support 1
|130.35
|Resistance 2
|134.5
|Support 2
|129.4
|Resistance 3
|135.45
|Support 3
|127.8
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.35 & ₹130.2 yesterday to end at ₹131.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
