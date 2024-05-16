Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 133.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's 131.05

Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 131.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 133, reached a high of 133.35, and a low of 130.2 before closing at 131.9. The market capitalization stands at 12,587.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 299.5 and 129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 727,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:40 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises recorded a ROE of 2.33% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.27% in the last fiscal year. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 5.14% in the current fiscal year and further to 7.37% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 85698.50 crore, showing an increase of 5.96% compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a -4.16% revenue growth and a -170.24% profit growth in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 31.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0001
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell6677
16 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price rose by 1.56% to reach 133.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are declining, whereas Sun TV Network is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network667.055.80.88734.9422.0526287.41
Zee Entertainment Enterprises133.12.051.56299.5129.412784.51
Network 18 Media & Investments80.27-0.22-0.27136.257.098403.86
TV18 Broadcast42.86-0.23-0.5368.6230.417347.75
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.79-0.08-0.3827.913.13680.05
16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock's high for the day was 134.60, while the low was 130.35.

16 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -6.0%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹133.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at 133.1 - a 1.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 135.25 , 137.1 , 139.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 130.9 , 128.4 , 126.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹133.35, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of 132.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 134.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 134.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days131.94
10 Days136.40
20 Days140.82
50 Days147.76
100 Days188.39
300 Days223.15
16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.27% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 2 PM is 1.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 134.1, reflecting a 2.33% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signify further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 133.0 and a low of 131.45 in the previous trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions on an hourly basis and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.38Support 1131.83
Resistance 2133.97Support 2130.87
Resistance 3134.93Support 3130.28
16 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.25, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 130.35 and 132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 11.85% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has seen a trading volume increase of 11.85% by 1 PM compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 131.6, up by 0.42%. Studying both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 131.65 and a low of 131.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 131.48 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.73Support 1131.08
Resistance 2132.02Support 2130.72
Resistance 3132.38Support 3130.43
16 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.32%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially beginning a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 130.35 and a high of 133.10 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.62% higher than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded volume until 12 AM is 17.62% higher compared to the previous day, with the price at 131.4, reflecting a 0.27% increase. Analyzing both the traded volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 132.3 and 130.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 130.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.48Support 1130.83
Resistance 2131.82Support 2130.52
Resistance 3132.13Support 3130.18
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹131.3, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 131.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 130.35 and 132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -0.77% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 0.77% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 131, showing a decrease of 0.04%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock reached a peak of 132.45 and a low of 130.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 131.8 and 131.35, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider selling, while new investors can assess whether there might be a reversal opportunity if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.3Support 1130.25
Resistance 2133.4Support 2129.3
Resistance 3134.35Support 3128.2
16 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹130.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 130.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 130.35 and 132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by 0.08% to reach 130.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable & Datacom are declining, whereas Sun TV Network and Network 18 Media & Investments are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network668.37.051.07734.9422.0526336.68
Zee Entertainment Enterprises130.95-0.1-0.08299.5129.412578.0
Network 18 Media & Investments81.00.510.63136.257.098480.28
TV18 Broadcast42.91-0.18-0.4268.6230.417356.32
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.72-0.15-0.7227.913.13667.66
16 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.82% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 10 AM is 12.82% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 132.1, a decrease of 0.8%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 133.1 & a low of 132.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.9Support 1131.8
Resistance 2133.55Support 2131.35
Resistance 3134.0Support 3130.7
16 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.99% to reach 132.35, in line with the gains seen in its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.2% and 0.24% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network662.551.30.2734.9422.0526110.08
Zee Entertainment Enterprises132.351.30.99299.5129.412712.47
Network 18 Media & Investments81.911.421.76136.257.098575.56
TV18 Broadcast43.180.090.2168.6230.417402.61
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.880.010.0527.913.13695.98
16 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: null

16 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹132.1, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹131.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 130.35 and 132.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 130.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 132.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 132.15. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has decreased by -30.83% to 132.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.68%
3 Months-35.71%
6 Months-47.3%
YTD-52.38%
1 Year-30.83%
16 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.9Support 1130.35
Resistance 2134.5Support 2129.4
Resistance 3135.45Support 3127.8
16 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13768 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹131.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.35 & 130.2 yesterday to end at 131.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

