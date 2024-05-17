Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at 134.95, up 1.39% from yesterday's 133.1

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Highlights : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹131.65 and closed at ₹131.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹134.6, while the low was ₹130.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,784.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 927,824 shares traded.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a ROE of 2.33% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.27%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 5.14% and 7.37% respectively.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 85698.50 cr, which is 5.96% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -4.16% and a profit decrease of -170.24% in quarter 4.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 29.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 1.39% to reach ₹134.95, in line with its industry peers. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|672.45
|2.4
|0.36
|734.9
|422.05
|26500.22
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|134.95
|1.85
|1.39
|299.5
|129.4
|12962.21
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.6
|1.07
|1.33
|136.2
|57.09
|8543.1
|TV18 Broadcast
|42.91
|0.09
|0.21
|68.62
|30.41
|7356.32
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.13
|0.39
|1.88
|27.9
|13.1
|3740.23
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹133.2 and a high of ₹136.05 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, indicates a potential shift in the current trend. The stock may be reaching a peak or could be on the verge of a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹134.95 - a 1.39% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 136.12 , 137.43 , 138.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 133.37 , 131.93 , 130.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 3 PM is 4.71% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹134.95, down by 1.39%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹135 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.9 and ₹135.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 135.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|131.23
|10 Days
|134.81
|20 Days
|140.05
|50 Days
|147.02
|100 Days
|186.86
|300 Days
|222.68
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 2 PM is 18.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹135.25, up by 1.62%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 135.37 and 134.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 134.37 and selling near hourly resistance at 135.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.42
|Support 1
|134.37
|Resistance 2
|136.03
|Support 2
|133.93
|Resistance 3
|136.47
|Support 3
|133.32
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹134.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.9 and ₹135.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 135.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 15.55% increase in volume traded by 1 PM compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹135.5, up by 1.8%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.73 and 133.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 133.68 and selling near hourly resistance at 135.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.37
|Support 1
|134.37
|Resistance 2
|135.78
|Support 2
|133.78
|Resistance 3
|136.37
|Support 3
|133.37
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential slowdown in the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹133.2 and a high of ₹136.05 on the current trading day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 14.99% increase in trading volume by 12 AM compared to the previous day. The stock price was trading at ₹134.9, up by 1.35%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 135.95 and a low of 133.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.73
|Support 1
|133.68
|Resistance 2
|136.87
|Support 2
|132.77
|Resistance 3
|137.78
|Support 3
|131.63
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹134.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.9 and ₹135.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 135.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises up to 11 AM is 21.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹134.85, down by 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with a higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.37 and 133.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 133.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.3
|Support 1
|133.7
|Resistance 2
|134.7
|Support 2
|133.5
|Resistance 3
|134.9
|Support 3
|133.1
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹133.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.9 and ₹135.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 135.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.9% to reach ₹134.3, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Sun TV Network is declining, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.22% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|667.0
|-3.05
|-0.46
|734.9
|422.05
|26285.44
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|134.3
|1.2
|0.9
|299.5
|129.4
|12899.78
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.47
|0.94
|1.17
|136.2
|57.09
|8529.49
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.08
|0.26
|0.61
|68.62
|30.41
|7385.46
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.85
|0.11
|0.53
|27.9
|13.1
|3690.67
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 10 AM is down by 11.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹134.45, a decrease of 1.01%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 135.35 & a low of 133.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.37
|Support 1
|133.82
|Resistance 2
|136.13
|Support 2
|133.03
|Resistance 3
|136.92
|Support 3
|132.27
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 1.2% today, reaching ₹134.7, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing an upward trend. On the other hand, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|672.95
|2.9
|0.43
|734.9
|422.05
|26519.92
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|134.7
|1.6
|1.2
|299.5
|129.4
|12938.2
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.8
|0.27
|0.34
|136.2
|57.09
|8459.34
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.49
|0.67
|1.56
|68.62
|30.41
|7455.75
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.78
|0.04
|0.19
|27.9
|13.1
|3678.28
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹134 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹130.9 and ₹135.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹130.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 135.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹134.15. However, over the past year, the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by -28.89% to ₹134.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|-30.74%
|6 Months
|-46.79%
|YTD
|-51.57%
|1 Year
|-28.89%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.25
|Support 1
|130.9
|Resistance 2
|137.1
|Support 2
|128.4
|Resistance 3
|139.6
|Support 3
|126.55
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.6 & ₹130.35 yesterday to end at ₹131.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
