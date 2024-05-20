Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sees Positive Trading Day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹139.1 and closed at ₹134.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.65, while the low was ₹139.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,514.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹299.5, and the 52-week low is ₹129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 755,380 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 4.26% increase in its share price, reaching ₹140.7. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance. While TV18 Broadcast is declining, Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|674.9
|0.65
|0.1
|734.9
|422.05
|26596.77
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|140.7
|5.75
|4.26
|299.5
|129.4
|13514.51
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|81.6
|0.01
|0.01
|136.2
|57.09
|8543.1
|TV18 Broadcast
|42.8
|-0.11
|-0.26
|68.62
|30.41
|7337.46
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.25
|0.12
|0.57
|27.9
|13.1
|3761.47
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current positive trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹140.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹138.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 4.26% and is currently trading at ₹140.70. On the other hand, the company's stock price has declined by -27.11% over the past year, reaching ₹140.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|-28.04%
|6 Months
|-45.16%
|YTD
|-50.87%
|1 Year
|-27.11%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.12
|Support 1
|133.37
|Resistance 2
|137.43
|Support 2
|131.93
|Resistance 3
|138.87
|Support 3
|130.62
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.65 & ₹139.1 yesterday to end at ₹134.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!