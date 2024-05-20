Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 4.26 %. The stock closed at 134.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 139.1 and closed at 134.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 141.65, while the low was 139.1. The market capitalization stood at 13,514.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 299.5, and the 52-week low is 129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 755,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 10:01 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 4.26% increase in its share price, reaching 140.7. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance. While TV18 Broadcast is declining, Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network674.90.650.1734.9422.0526596.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises140.75.754.26299.5129.413514.51
Network 18 Media & Investments81.60.010.01136.257.098543.1
TV18 Broadcast42.8-0.11-0.2668.6230.417337.46
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.250.120.5727.913.13761.47
20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -45.17%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current positive trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹140.7, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹134.95

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 140.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 138.87. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 4.26% and is currently trading at 140.70. On the other hand, the company's stock price has declined by -27.11% over the past year, reaching 140.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months-28.04%
6 Months-45.16%
YTD-50.87%
1 Year-27.11%
20 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.12Support 1133.37
Resistance 2137.43Support 2131.93
Resistance 3138.87Support 3130.62
20 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13577 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹134.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.65 & 139.1 yesterday to end at 134.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

