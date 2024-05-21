Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock on the Rise Today

9 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 140.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 139.1 and a close price of 134.95. The high for the day was 141.65, while the low was 139.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 13,514.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 299.5 and 129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 755,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:44:49 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.71%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

21 May 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹140.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of 141.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 142.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 142.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by -1.00% and is currently trading at 139.30. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' shares have decreased by -24.17% to 139.30. In contrast, Nifty has seen an increase of 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.51%
3 Months-24.98%
6 Months-42.77%
YTD-48.73%
1 Year-24.17%
21 May 2024, 08:52:37 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.87Support 1139.62
Resistance 2142.88Support 2138.38
Resistance 3144.12Support 3137.37
21 May 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 24.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1000
    Buy2001
    Hold5554
    Sell5656
    Strong Sell4677
21 May 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13866 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 755 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04:25 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹134.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.65 & 139.1 yesterday to end at 134.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

