Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock on the Rise Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹139.1 and a close price of ₹134.95. The high for the day was ₹141.65, while the low was ₹139.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹13,514.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 755,380 shares traded.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.71%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹142.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹140.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of ₹141.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹142.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹142.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by -1.00% and is currently trading at ₹139.30. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' shares have decreased by -24.17% to ₹139.30. In contrast, Nifty has seen an increase of 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.51%
|3 Months
|-24.98%
|6 Months
|-42.77%
|YTD
|-48.73%
|1 Year
|-24.17%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.87
|Support 1
|139.62
|Resistance 2
|142.88
|Support 2
|138.38
|Resistance 3
|144.12
|Support 3
|137.37
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 24.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13866 k
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 755 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹134.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.65 & ₹139.1 yesterday to end at ₹134.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
