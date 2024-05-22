Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock on the last day opened at ₹141.95 and closed at ₹140.7. The high for the day was ₹148.5 and the low was ₹139.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹14182.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1081626 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.47 and 148.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 148.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.2
|Support 1
|149.35
|Resistance 2
|150.65
|Support 2
|148.95
|Resistance 3
|151.05
|Support 3
|148.5
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹145.65 and a high of ₹150.90 on the current trading day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is 26.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹149.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 150.9 and a trough of 147.8 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 149.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.47
|Support 1
|148.37
|Resistance 2
|152.73
|Support 2
|146.53
|Resistance 3
|154.57
|Support 3
|145.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|134.34
|10 Days
|133.32
|20 Days
|138.55
|50 Days
|144.84
|100 Days
|182.58
|300 Days
|221.32
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹150.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹141.53 and ₹151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 11 AM is 38.71% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹149.05, a decrease of 0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.75 and 145.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 145.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.4
|Support 1
|147.5
|Resistance 2
|150.25
|Support 2
|146.45
|Resistance 3
|151.3
|Support 3
|145.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹148.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹141.53 and ₹151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.27% to reach ₹148.05, following the upward trend of its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|668.0
|0.6
|0.09
|734.9
|422.05
|26324.85
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|148.05
|0.4
|0.27
|299.5
|129.4
|14220.49
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|82.85
|2.22
|2.75
|136.2
|57.09
|8673.97
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.9
|1.12
|2.62
|68.62
|30.41
|7526.04
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|21.01
|0.0
|0.0
|27.9
|13.1
|3718.99
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 34.82% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹148, a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 148.6 & a low of 145.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.75
|Support 1
|145.8
|Resistance 2
|150.15
|Support 2
|144.25
|Resistance 3
|151.7
|Support 3
|142.85
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 0.2% today to reach ₹147.35, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing declines today. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.07% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|664.75
|-2.65
|-0.4
|734.9
|422.05
|26196.78
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|147.35
|-0.3
|-0.2
|299.5
|129.4
|14153.25
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|80.01
|-0.62
|-0.77
|136.2
|57.09
|8376.64
|TV18 Broadcast
|42.76
|-0.02
|-0.05
|68.62
|30.41
|7330.6
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.87
|-0.14
|-0.67
|27.9
|13.1
|3694.21
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹148.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹141.53 and ₹151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹148.40. However, over the past year, the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by -20.56% to ₹148.40. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.07%
|3 Months
|-24.31%
|6 Months
|-41.37%
|YTD
|-46.27%
|1 Year
|-20.56%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.12
|Support 1
|141.47
|Resistance 2
|154.73
|Support 2
|135.43
|Resistance 3
|160.77
|Support 3
|131.82
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 18.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 105.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1081 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.5 & ₹139.05 yesterday to end at ₹140.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
