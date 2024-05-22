Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
31 min read . 01:42 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 147.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock on the last day opened at 141.95 and closed at 140.7. The high for the day was 148.5 and the low was 139.05. The market capitalization stood at 14182.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 299.5 and 129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1081626 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.47 and 148.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 148.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.2Support 1149.35
Resistance 2150.65Support 2148.95
Resistance 3151.05Support 3148.5
22 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.59%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 145.65 and a high of 150.90 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.77% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is 26.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 149.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 150.9 and a trough of 147.8 in the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 149.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.47Support 1148.37
Resistance 2152.73Support 2146.53
Resistance 3154.57Support 3145.27
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days134.34
10 Days133.32
20 Days138.55
50 Days144.84
100 Days182.58
300 Days221.32
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹150.4, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹147.65

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 150.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 141.53 and 151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.71% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 11 AM is 38.71% lower compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 149.05, a decrease of 0.95%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 148.75 and 145.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 145.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 148.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.4Support 1147.5
Resistance 2150.25Support 2146.45
Resistance 3151.3Support 3145.6
22 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹148.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹147.65

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 148.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 141.53 and 151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.27% to reach 148.05, following the upward trend of its industry peers like Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network668.00.60.09734.9422.0526324.85
Zee Entertainment Enterprises148.050.40.27299.5129.414220.49
Network 18 Media & Investments82.852.222.75136.257.098673.97
TV18 Broadcast43.91.122.6268.6230.417526.04
Hathway Cable & Datacom21.010.00.027.913.13718.99
22 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 17.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2000
    Buy2001
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2677
22 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.82% lower than yesterday

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 34.82% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 148, a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 148.6 & a low of 145.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.75Support 1145.8
Resistance 2150.15Support 2144.25
Resistance 3151.7Support 3142.85
22 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price has dropped by 0.2% today to reach 147.35, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers. Sun TV Network, Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are also experiencing declines today. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.07% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network664.75-2.65-0.4734.9422.0526196.78
Zee Entertainment Enterprises147.35-0.3-0.2299.5129.414153.25
Network 18 Media & Investments80.01-0.62-0.77136.257.098376.64
TV18 Broadcast42.76-0.02-0.0568.6230.417330.6
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.87-0.14-0.6727.913.13694.21
22 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹148.3, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹147.65

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 148.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 141.53 and 151.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 141.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at 148.40. However, over the past year, the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by -20.56% to 148.40. In contrast, Nifty saw a rise of 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.07%
3 Months-24.31%
6 Months-41.37%
YTD-46.27%
1 Year-20.56%
22 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.12Support 1141.47
Resistance 2154.73Support 2135.43
Resistance 3160.77Support 3131.82
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 18.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2000
    Buy2001
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2677
22 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15335 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 105.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1081 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹140.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 148.5 & 139.05 yesterday to end at 140.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

