Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 09:30:12
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.25 -0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 310.10 -4.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.45 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 823.15 0.47%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,469.85 -4.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Plunges in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 151.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 149.25 and closed at 147.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 151.65, while the low was 145.65. The market capitalization stood at 14527.86 crore. The 52-week high was at 299.5 and the 52-week low was at 129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2071848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:38:17 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹150.1, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹151.25

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 150.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.4 and 153.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 153.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:22:55 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by -0.46% and is currently trading at 150.55. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has decreased by -17.57% to 150.55, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.63%
3 Months-10.09%
6 Months-39.33%
YTD-44.94%
1 Year-17.57%
23 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.6Support 1147.4
Resistance 2155.8Support 2143.4
Resistance 3159.8Support 3141.2
23 May 2024, 08:34:29 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 15.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2000
    Buy2001
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2677
23 May 2024, 08:20:45 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15335 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 105.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1081 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹147.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 151.65 & 145.65 yesterday to end at 147.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue