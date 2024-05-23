Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹149.25 and closed at ₹147.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹151.65, while the low was ₹145.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹14527.86 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹299.5 and the 52-week low was at ₹129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2071848 shares.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹150.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹147.4 and ₹153.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹147.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 153.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has dropped by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹150.55. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has decreased by -17.57% to ₹150.55, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.63%
|3 Months
|-10.09%
|6 Months
|-39.33%
|YTD
|-44.94%
|1 Year
|-17.57%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.6
|Support 1
|147.4
|Resistance 2
|155.8
|Support 2
|143.4
|Resistance 3
|159.8
|Support 3
|141.2
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 15.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15335 k
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 105.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1081 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹147.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.65 & ₹145.65 yesterday to end at ₹147.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.