Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹152.3 and closed at ₹151.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹152.5, while the low was ₹148.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹14263.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1152822 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.42
|Support 1
|147.07
|Resistance 2
|154.13
|Support 2
|145.43
|Resistance 3
|155.77
|Support 3
|142.72
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|6
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1152 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.5 & ₹148.15 yesterday to end at ₹151.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.