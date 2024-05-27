Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 148.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock saw a slight decrease on the last day with an open price of 148.7 and a close price of 148.5. The high for the day was 152.85, while the low was 148.2. The market capitalization stands at 14566.28 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 299.5 and 129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 879,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.77Support 1149.02
Resistance 2155.73Support 2146.23
Resistance 3158.52Support 3144.27
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 15.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2000
    Buy2001
    Hold5654
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2577
27 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15142 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1152 k.

27 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹148.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.85 & 148.2 yesterday to end at 148.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

