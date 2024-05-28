LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Trade

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 151.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.