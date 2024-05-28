Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 151.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 152.1 and closed at 151.65. The stock reached a high of 152.8 and a low of 148. The market capitalization stood at 14,306.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 299.5 and 129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,857,193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:20:39 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 150.20. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -21.93% to 150.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.75%
3 Months-16.07%
6 Months-41.09%
YTD-45.78%
1 Year-21.93%
28 May 2024, 08:46:42 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.5Support 1146.6
Resistance 2154.6Support 2144.8
Resistance 3156.4Support 3141.7
28 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 17.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2100
    Buy2201
    Hold5554
    Sell6556
    Strong Sell2477
28 May 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15865 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1857 k.

28 May 2024, 08:05:54 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹151.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 152.8 & 148 yesterday to end at 151.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

