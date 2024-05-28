Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹152.1 and closed at ₹151.65. The stock reached a high of ₹152.8 and a low of ₹148. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,306.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹299.5 and ₹129.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,857,193 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹150.20. Over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -21.93% to ₹150.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.75%
|3 Months
|-16.07%
|6 Months
|-41.09%
|YTD
|-45.78%
|1 Year
|-21.93%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.5
|Support 1
|146.6
|Resistance 2
|154.6
|Support 2
|144.8
|Resistance 3
|156.4
|Support 3
|141.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|4
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1857 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹152.8 & ₹148 yesterday to end at ₹151.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.