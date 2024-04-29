Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 145.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 147 and closed at 145.95. The stock reached a high of 151.2 and a low of 146.5. The market capitalization stood at 14268.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 299.5, while the 52-week low was at 138. The BSE volume for the day was 1024926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:47:08 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.07% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is down by 4.07% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.75% to 148.5. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a continued decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:36:33 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 149.38 and 147.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 147.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 149.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.0Support 1147.15
Resistance 2149.85Support 2146.15
Resistance 3150.85Support 3145.3
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.55
10 Days145.27
20 Days145.72
50 Days158.75
100 Days202.42
300 Days226.54
29 Apr 2024, 12:12:53 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹148.8, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹145.95

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of 148.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 151.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 151.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:51:23 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.43% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 11 AM is down by 8.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 148.55, showing a decrease of 1.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:39:08 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 149.95 and a low of 148.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 148.1, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 146.6 and 145.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.38Support 1147.48
Resistance 2150.62Support 2146.82
Resistance 3151.28Support 3145.58
29 Apr 2024, 11:20:17 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹145.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 151.2 & 146.5 yesterday to end at 145.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

