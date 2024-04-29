Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹147 and closed at ₹145.95. The stock reached a high of ₹151.2 and a low of ₹146.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹14268.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at ₹299.5, while the 52-week low was at ₹138. The BSE volume for the day was 1024926 shares traded.
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 12 AM is down by 4.07% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.75% to ₹148.5. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a continued decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 149.38 and 147.48 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 147.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 149.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.0
|Support 1
|147.15
|Resistance 2
|149.85
|Support 2
|146.15
|Resistance 3
|150.85
|Support 3
|145.3
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.55
|10 Days
|145.27
|20 Days
|145.72
|50 Days
|158.75
|100 Days
|202.42
|300 Days
|226.54
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of ₹148.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹151.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹151.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 11 AM is down by 8.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹148.55, showing a decrease of 1.78%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a peak of 149.95 and a low of 148.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 148.1, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 146.6 and 145.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.38
|Support 1
|147.48
|Resistance 2
|150.62
|Support 2
|146.82
|Resistance 3
|151.28
|Support 3
|145.58
The stock traded in the range of ₹151.2 & ₹146.5 yesterday to end at ₹145.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
