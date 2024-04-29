Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

9 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 145.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.