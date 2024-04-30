Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹147, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹149.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹145.95 on the last day with an open price of ₹147. The stock reached a high of ₹151.35 and a low of ₹146.5 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹14345.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.5 and the 52-week low was ₹138. The BSE volume for the day was 2108271 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Shareholding information
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a ROE of 2.33% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.27% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 5.14% and 7.37% respectively.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Financial performance
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 85698.50 cr, representing a 5.96% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -4.16% and a profit decrease of -170.24% in the fourth quarter.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 19.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by 1.57% today to reach ₹147, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sun TV Network, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all declining today, whereas Network 18 Media & Investments, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|654.35
|-1.6
|-0.24
|734.9
|422.05
|25786.93
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|147.0
|-2.35
|-1.57
|299.5
|138.0
|14119.64
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|89.09
|0.27
|0.3
|136.2
|55.4
|9327.26
|TV18 Broadcast
|46.14
|-0.27
|-0.58
|68.62
|29.61
|7910.06
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|22.05
|-0.25
|-1.12
|27.9
|13.1
|3903.08
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹146.15 and a high of ₹152.65 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.02%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a weakening of the bearish trend, which could potentially lead to the stock stabilizing or changing direction in the near future.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹147, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹149.35
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at ₹147 - a 1.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 150.67 , 154.83 , 157.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 144.32 , 142.13 , 137.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -57.83% lower than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 3 PM is 57.83% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹147, down by 1.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹146.5, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹149.35
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of ₹146.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹144.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹144.17 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.55
|10 Days
|145.27
|20 Days
|145.72
|50 Days
|158.75
|100 Days
|202.42
|300 Days
|226.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is -59.30% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 2 PM is 59.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹149.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 150.3 and a low of 148.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 149.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 148.9 and 148.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.25
|Support 1
|148.6
|Resistance 2
|151.1
|Support 2
|147.8
|Resistance 3
|151.9
|Support 3
|146.95
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹148.95, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹149.35
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹148.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹146.58 and ₹151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -57.90% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 1 PM is down by 57.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹149.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.12 and 149.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 149.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.8
|Support 1
|149.5
|Resistance 2
|151.5
|Support 2
|148.9
|Resistance 3
|152.1
|Support 3
|148.2
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 5.19%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock traded at a low of ₹149.55 and a high of ₹152.65 on the current day.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.40% lower than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 56.40% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹150.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 150.97 and 149.87 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 149.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.12
|Support 1
|149.57
|Resistance 2
|151.88
|Support 2
|148.78
|Resistance 3
|152.67
|Support 3
|148.02
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.55
|10 Days
|145.27
|20 Days
|145.72
|50 Days
|158.75
|100 Days
|202.42
|300 Days
|226.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹149.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹149.35
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹149.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹146.58 and ₹151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -53.13% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 53.13% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹150.05, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 152.18 and 150.23 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 150.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.97
|Support 1
|149.87
|Resistance 2
|151.58
|Support 2
|149.38
|Resistance 3
|152.07
|Support 3
|148.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹150.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹149.35
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹150.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹146.58 and ₹151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 16.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach ₹150, while its industry peers showed a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom saw declines, whereas Sun TV Network witnessed an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.43% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|656.3
|0.35
|0.05
|734.9
|422.05
|25863.77
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|150.0
|0.65
|0.44
|299.5
|138.0
|14407.79
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|88.64
|-0.18
|-0.2
|136.2
|55.4
|9280.15
|TV18 Broadcast
|46.29
|-0.12
|-0.26
|68.62
|29.61
|7935.77
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|22.05
|-0.25
|-1.12
|27.9
|13.1
|3903.08
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.78% lower than yesterday
The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 49.78% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹150.9, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward momentum, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest potential further price declines.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 152.6 & a low of 150.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.18
|Support 1
|150.23
|Resistance 2
|153.37
|Support 2
|149.47
|Resistance 3
|154.13
|Support 3
|148.28
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 1.61% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹151.75. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance. TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable & Datacom are experiencing a decrease, while Sun TV Network and Network 18 Media & Investments are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun TV Network
|659.7
|3.75
|0.57
|734.9
|422.05
|25997.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|151.75
|2.4
|1.61
|299.5
|138.0
|14575.88
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|88.92
|0.1
|0.11
|136.2
|55.4
|9309.47
|TV18 Broadcast
|46.33
|-0.08
|-0.17
|68.62
|29.61
|7942.63
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|22.2
|-0.1
|-0.45
|27.9
|13.1
|3929.63
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.84%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹151.9, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹149.35
The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of ₹151.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹153.77 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 1.61% and is currently trading at ₹151.75. However, over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -24.12% to ₹151.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.07%
|3 Months
|-11.07%
|6 Months
|-40.41%
|YTD
|-45.65%
|1 Year
|-24.12%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.38
|Support 1
|146.58
|Resistance 2
|153.77
|Support 2
|144.17
|Resistance 3
|156.18
|Support 3
|141.78
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 17.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15846 k
The trading volume yesterday was 82.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹145.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹151.35 & ₹146.5 yesterday to end at ₹145.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!