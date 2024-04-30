Active Stocks
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹147, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹149.35

48 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 149.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Price Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at 145.95 on the last day with an open price of 147. The stock reached a high of 151.35 and a low of 146.5 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 14345.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.5 and the 52-week low was 138. The BSE volume for the day was 2108271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Shareholding information

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has a 6.56% MF holding & 19.18% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.66% in december to 6.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 28.19% in december to 19.18% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33:04 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a ROE of 2.33% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.27% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 5.14% and 7.37% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:05:34 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Financial performance

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.84% and a decrease in revenue of -0.17% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 85698.50 cr, representing a 5.96% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -4.16% and a profit decrease of -170.24% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:31:10 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 19.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0002
    Hold5555
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell7776
30 Apr 2024, 06:03:50 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped by 1.57% today to reach 147, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sun TV Network, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom are all declining today, whereas Network 18 Media & Investments, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network654.35-1.6-0.24734.9422.0525786.93
Zee Entertainment Enterprises147.0-2.35-1.57299.5138.014119.64
Network 18 Media & Investments89.090.270.3136.255.49327.26
TV18 Broadcast46.14-0.27-0.5868.6229.617910.06
Hathway Cable & Datacom22.05-0.25-1.1227.913.13903.08
30 Apr 2024, 05:35:09 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 146.15 and a high of 152.65 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33:04 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.02%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates a weakening of the bearish trend, which could potentially lead to the stock stabilizing or changing direction in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:03 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed today at ₹147, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹149.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price closed the day at 147 - a 1.57% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 150.67 , 154.83 , 157.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 144.32 , 142.13 , 137.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46:59 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -57.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 3 PM is 57.83% lower than yesterday, with the price at 147, down by 1.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32:45 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:17:19 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹146.5, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹149.35

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has broken the first support of 146.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 144.17. If the stock price breaks the second support of 144.17 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.55
10 Days145.27
20 Days145.72
50 Days158.75
100 Days202.42
300 Days226.77
30 Apr 2024, 02:51:32 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is -59.30% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 2 PM is 59.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 149.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37:51 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reached a high of 150.3 and a low of 148.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 149.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 148.9 and 148.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.25Support 1148.6
Resistance 2151.1Support 2147.8
Resistance 3151.9Support 3146.95
30 Apr 2024, 02:10:01 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:05:52 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹148.95, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹149.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 148.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 146.58 and 151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:51:25 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -57.90% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 1 PM is down by 57.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 149.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37:54 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 151.12 and 149.57 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 149.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 151.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.8Support 1149.5
Resistance 2151.5Support 2148.9
Resistance 3152.1Support 3148.2
30 Apr 2024, 01:15:33 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 5.19%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:03:53 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock traded at a low of 149.55 and a high of 152.65 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47:18 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.40% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 56.40% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 150.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:34:27 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 150.97 and 149.87 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 149.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 150.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.12Support 1149.57
Resistance 2151.88Support 2148.78
Resistance 3152.67Support 3148.02
30 Apr 2024, 12:25:59 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zee Entertainment Enterprises share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days143.55
10 Days145.27
20 Days145.72
50 Days158.75
100 Days202.42
300 Days226.77
30 Apr 2024, 12:11:53 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹149.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹149.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 149.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 146.58 and 151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47:10 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -53.13% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises until 11 AM is 53.13% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 150.05, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38:48 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 152.18 and 150.23 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 150.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 152.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.97Support 1149.87
Resistance 2151.58Support 2149.38
Resistance 3152.07Support 3148.77
30 Apr 2024, 11:28:03 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹150.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹149.35

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 150.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 146.58 and 151.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 146.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:19:02 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 11:16:36 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.44% to reach 150, while its industry peers showed a mixed performance. Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, and Hathway Cable & Datacom saw declines, whereas Sun TV Network witnessed an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.43% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network656.30.350.05734.9422.0525863.77
Zee Entertainment Enterprises150.00.650.44299.5138.014407.79
Network 18 Media & Investments88.64-0.18-0.2136.255.49280.15
TV18 Broadcast46.29-0.12-0.2668.6229.617935.77
Hathway Cable & Datacom22.05-0.25-1.1227.913.13903.08
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:34 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.78% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zee Entertainment Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 49.78% lower than yesterday, with the price at 150.9, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward momentum, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zee Entertainment Enterprises touched a high of 152.6 & a low of 150.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1152.18Support 1150.23
Resistance 2153.37Support 2149.47
Resistance 3154.13Support 3148.28
30 Apr 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:53:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 1.61% increase in its share price today, reaching 151.75. Among its peers, there is a mixed performance. TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable & Datacom are experiencing a decrease, while Sun TV Network and Network 18 Media & Investments are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun TV Network659.73.750.57734.9422.0525997.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises151.752.41.61299.5138.014575.88
Network 18 Media & Investments88.920.10.11136.255.49309.47
TV18 Broadcast46.33-0.08-0.1768.6229.617942.63
Hathway Cable & Datacom22.2-0.1-0.4527.913.13929.63
30 Apr 2024, 09:44:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.66%; Futures open interest increased by 1.84%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:32:59 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹151.9, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹149.35

The current market price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has surpassed the first resistance of 151.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.77. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 153.77 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 1.61% and is currently trading at 151.75. However, over the past year, the price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares has dropped by -24.12% to 151.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.07%
3 Months-11.07%
6 Months-40.41%
YTD-45.65%
1 Year-24.12%
30 Apr 2024, 08:51:02 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.38Support 1146.58
Resistance 2153.77Support 2144.17
Resistance 3156.18Support 3141.78
30 Apr 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today : Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15846 k

The trading volume yesterday was 82.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹145.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 151.35 & 146.5 yesterday to end at 145.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

