Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 09:07:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.90 -0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 942.55 -0.12%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 314.80 -0.87%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.95 -0.20%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,884.00 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 30 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 150.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 150.4 and closed at 150.9. The stock reached a high of 154.5 and a low of 149.3 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 14503.84 crore, with a 52-week high of 299.5 and a 52-week low of 129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 913,044 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 151.10. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -22.63% to 151.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to reach 22704.70 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-9.57%
6 Months-39.55%
YTD-45.05%
1 Year-22.63%
30 May 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.03Support 1148.83
Resistance 2156.87Support 2146.47
Resistance 3159.23Support 3143.63
30 May 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2200
    Buy2201
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2277
30 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15324 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 913 k.

30 May 2024, 08:04:12 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹150.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 154.5 & 149.3 yesterday to end at 150.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue