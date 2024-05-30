Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹150.4 and closed at ₹150.9. The stock reached a high of ₹154.5 and a low of ₹149.3 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹14503.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹299.5 and a 52-week low of ₹129.4. The BSE volume for the day was 913,044 shares traded.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹151.10. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares have dropped by -22.63% to ₹151.10, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to reach 22704.70 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-9.57%
|6 Months
|-39.55%
|YTD
|-45.05%
|1 Year
|-22.63%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.03
|Support 1
|148.83
|Resistance 2
|156.87
|Support 2
|146.47
|Resistance 3
|159.23
|Support 3
|143.63
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 15.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15324 k
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 913 k.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹150.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹154.5 & ₹149.3 yesterday to end at ₹150.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.