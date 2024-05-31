Active Stocks
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Showing Gains Today

9 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 152.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened and closed at 151 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 155.9, and the low was 150. The market capitalization stands at 14,604.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 299.5 and 129.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,848,081 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:44:43 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 61.85%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:30:10 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹153, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹152.05

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at 153 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 148.97 and 154.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 148.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 154.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21:58 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at 153.00. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price has dropped by -22.02% to 153.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months-7.27%
6 Months-39.91%
YTD-44.63%
1 Year-22.02%
31 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.87Support 1148.97
Resistance 2158.38Support 2146.58
Resistance 3160.77Support 3143.07
31 May 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 175.0, 15.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 283.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2200
    Buy2201
    Hold5554
    Sell6656
    Strong Sell2277
31 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16631 k

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:07:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹151 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155.9 & 150 yesterday to end at 151. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

