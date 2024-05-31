Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Stock Showing Gains Today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened and closed at ₹151 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹155.9, and the low was ₹150. The market capitalization stands at ₹14,604.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹299.5 and ₹129.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,848,081 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 61.85%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹153, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹152.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price is at ₹153 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹148.97 and ₹154.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹148.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 154.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has increased by 0.62% and is currently trading at ₹153.00. Over the past year, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price has dropped by -22.02% to ₹153.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|-7.27%
|6 Months
|-39.91%
|YTD
|-44.63%
|1 Year
|-22.02%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.87
|Support 1
|148.97
|Resistance 2
|158.38
|Support 2
|146.58
|Resistance 3
|160.77
|Support 3
|143.07
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹175.0, 15.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹283.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|7
|7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16631 k
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹151 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155.9 & ₹150 yesterday to end at ₹151. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.