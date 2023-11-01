Zee Media Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Zee Media Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation's stock opened at ₹13.78 and closed at ₹13.22. The stock reached a high of ₹13.78 and a low of ₹13.11 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹834.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹17.45 and the 52-week low is ₹7.63. The BSE volume for the day was 1,487,339 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Zee Media Corporation has decreased by 1.12% and the net change is -0.15. The current stock price is ₹13.2.
On the last day of trading for Zee Media Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,487,339. The closing price for the day was ₹13.22.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!