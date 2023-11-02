Zee Media Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Zee Media Corporation sees stock surge on positive trading day

Hello User
Zee Media Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 13.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.99 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Media Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Media Corporation

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation opened at 13.17 and closed at 13.35. The stock reached a high of 13.98 and a low of 13. The market capitalization of the company is 863.72 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 17.45 and 7.63 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,621,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price Today :Zee Media Corporation trading at ₹13.99, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹13.81

The stock price of Zee Media Corporation is currently trading at 13.99, with a net change of 0.18 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price Live :Zee Media Corporation closed at ₹13.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Zee Media Corporation had a trading volume of 1,621,611 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 13.35.

