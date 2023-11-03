Hello User
Zee Media Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Media Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 13.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.43 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Media Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Media Corporation

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation's stock opened at 13.99 and closed at 13.81. The stock reached a high of 14.69 and a low of 13.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 902.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 17.45 and 7.63, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,686 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price Live :Zee Media Corporation closed at ₹13.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation had a volume of 2,313,686 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 13.81.

