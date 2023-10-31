Zee Media Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Zee Media Corporation sees market gains

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation's stock opened at ₹13.69 and closed at ₹13.48. The stock reached a high of ₹13.78 and a low of ₹13.16 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹826.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.45 and the 52-week low is ₹7.63. The BSE volume for Zee Media Corporation was 787,138 shares.
The current stock price of Zee Media Corporation is ₹13.26. It has experienced a 0.3% increase, with a net change of 0.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|3 Months
|22.3%
|6 Months
|47.49%
|YTD
|-11.11%
|1 Year
|-17.5%
The stock price of Zee Media Corporation is currently at ₹13.51 with a percent change of 2.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹0.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
