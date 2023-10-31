Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zee Media Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Zee Media Corporation sees market gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Media Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 13.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.26 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Media Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Media Corporation

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation's stock opened at 13.69 and closed at 13.48. The stock reached a high of 13.78 and a low of 13.16 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 826.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.45 and the 52-week low is 7.63. The BSE volume for Zee Media Corporation was 787,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price update :Zee Media Corporation trading at ₹13.26, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.22

The current stock price of Zee Media Corporation is 13.26. It has experienced a 0.3% increase, with a net change of 0.04.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.35%
3 Months22.3%
6 Months47.49%
YTD-11.11%
1 Year-17.5%
31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price Today :Zee Media Corporation trading at ₹13.51, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹13.22

The stock price of Zee Media Corporation is currently at 13.51 with a percent change of 2.19. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Zee Media Corporation share price Live :Zee Media Corporation closed at ₹13.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zee Media Corporation had a volume of 787,138 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 13.48.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.