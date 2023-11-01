Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies shares plummet as investors sell off

On the last day of trading, Zen Technologies opened at ₹681 and closed at ₹704.65. The stock reached a high of ₹739.85 and a low of ₹675.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6090.89 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹912.55 and a low of ₹175.5. On the BSE, a total of 23,398 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.92%
|3 Months
|18.67%
|6 Months
|148.31%
|YTD
|289.88%
|1 Year
|254.48%
Zen Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of ₹720.05. It has experienced a decrease of 1.21% in its value, resulting in a net change of -8.85.
On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,398. The closing price for the stock was ₹704.65.
