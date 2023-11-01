Hello User
Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zen Technologies stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 728.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zen Technologies opened at 681 and closed at 704.65. The stock reached a high of 739.85 and a low of 675.55. The company has a market capitalization of 6090.89 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 912.55 and a low of 175.5. On the BSE, a total of 23,398 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.92%
3 Months18.67%
6 Months148.31%
YTD289.88%
1 Year254.48%
01 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹720.05, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹728.9

Zen Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of 720.05. It has experienced a decrease of 1.21% in its value, resulting in a net change of -8.85.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹704.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,398. The closing price for the stock was 704.65.

