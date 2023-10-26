Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at ₹708.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹675.15

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at ₹675.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹700 and a low of ₹650 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5,790.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.55, while the 52-week low is ₹175.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,143 shares.
Zen Technologies stock closed at ₹708.9 today, representing a 5% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹675.15. The net change in the stock price was ₹33.75.
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|209.1
|11.1
|5.61
|228.0
|89.6
|6815.58
|Symphony
|836.35
|-10.7
|-1.26
|1218.95
|821.0
|5850.85
|Zen Technologies
|708.9
|33.75
|5.0
|912.55
|175.5
|5636.46
|Kennametal India
|2471.95
|12.75
|0.52
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5432.91
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|671.65
|-10.8
|-1.58
|830.7
|418.25
|4938.61
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Zen Technologies reached a low of ₹650 on the current day and reached a high of ₹708.9.
Zen Technologies Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Zen Technologies Limited stock is 175.15000, while the 52-week high price is 911.40000.
The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹708.9, with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 33.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the value has increased by ₹33.75.
Zen Technologies stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5% percent change and a net change of ₹33.75. The current stock price stands at ₹708.9.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹708.9. There has been a percent change of 5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 33.75, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates that Zen Technologies stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value.
Zen Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|711.05
|10 Days
|722.14
|20 Days
|736.65
|50 Days
|777.52
|100 Days
|641.42
|300 Days
|451.52
Zen Technologies Live Updates
Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹675.15 on last trading day
On the last day of Zen Technologies BSE, there were a total of 36,143 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹675.15.
