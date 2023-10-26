Hello User
Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at 708.9, up 5% from yesterday's 675.15

8 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Zen Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 675.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at 675.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 700 and a low of 650 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 5,790.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.55, while the 52-week low is 175.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 36,143 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zen Technologies stock closed at 708.9 today, representing a 5% increase from yesterday's closing price of 675.15. The net change in the stock price was 33.75.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind209.111.15.61228.089.66815.58
Symphony836.35-10.7-1.261218.95821.05850.85
Zen Technologies708.933.755.0912.55175.55636.46
Kennametal India2471.9512.750.523111.81968.55432.91
ISGEC Heavy Engineering671.65-10.8-1.58830.7418.254938.61
The stock price of Zen Technologies reached a low of 650 on the current day and reached a high of 708.9.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Zen Technologies Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Zen Technologies Limited stock is 175.15000, while the 52-week high price is 911.40000.

The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is 708.9, with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 33.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the value has increased by 33.75.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind203.05.02.53228.089.66616.75
Symphony834.65-12.4-1.461218.95821.05838.96
Zen Technologies708.933.755.0912.55175.55636.46
Kennametal India2450.0-9.2-0.373111.81968.55384.67
ISGEC Heavy Engineering673.2-9.25-1.36830.7418.254950.01
The stock of Zen Technologies reached a low price of 650 and a high price of 708.9 on the current day.

Zen Technologies stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a 5% percent change and a net change of 33.75. The current stock price stands at 708.9.

Click here for Zen Technologies Dividend

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 708.9. There has been a percent change of 5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 33.75, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates that Zen Technologies stock has seen a positive movement and has increased in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Zen Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days711.05
10 Days722.14
20 Days736.65
50 Days777.52
100 Days641.42
300 Days451.52
The current day's high for Zen Technologies stock is 708.9, while the low is 650.

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Zen Technologies Live Updates

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 708, with a percent change of 4.87 and a net change of 32.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.87% or 32.85.

Click here for Zen Technologies Profit Loss

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 697, with a percent change of 3.24 and a net change of 21.85. This means that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value of 3.24% or 21.85.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind200.12.11.06228.089.66522.23
Symphony829.6-17.45-2.061218.95821.05803.63
Zen Technologies699.023.853.53912.55175.55557.75
Kennametal India2452.0-7.2-0.293111.81968.55389.06
ISGEC Heavy Engineering667.6-14.85-2.18830.7418.254908.83
The Zen Technologies stock had a low price of 650 and a high price of 702 on the current day.

On the last day of Zen Technologies BSE, there were a total of 36,143 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 675.15.

