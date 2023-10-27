Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9
Today, Zen Technologies stock closed at ₹741.7, which represents a 4.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹708.9. The net change in the stock price is 32.8.
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|211.1
|2.0
|0.96
|228.0
|89.6
|6880.77
|Symphony
|844.7
|7.55
|0.9
|1218.95
|821.0
|5909.27
|Zen Technologies
|741.7
|32.8
|4.63
|912.55
|175.5
|5897.26
|Kennametal India
|2550.0
|78.05
|3.16
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5604.45
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|690.0
|16.45
|2.44
|830.7
|418.25
|5073.54
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is ₹720, while the high price is ₹744.3.
Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹708.9
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹744. There has been a 4.95% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 35.1.
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|207.7
|-1.4
|-0.67
|228.0
|89.6
|6769.95
|Symphony
|846.9
|9.75
|1.16
|1218.95
|821.0
|5924.66
|Zen Technologies
|744.0
|35.1
|4.95
|912.55
|175.5
|5915.54
|Kennametal India
|2500.05
|28.1
|1.14
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5494.67
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|697.0
|23.45
|3.48
|830.7
|418.25
|5125.01
Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹708.9
Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹744 with a percent change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.95%. The net change is 35.1, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹35.1.
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Zen Technologies reached a low of ₹720 and a high of ₹744.3 on the current day.
Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹708.9
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹744.3 with a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99%. The net change is 35.4, which means the stock has increased by ₹35.4.
Zen Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|699.67
|10 Days
|715.16
|20 Days
|732.65
|50 Days
|774.56
|100 Days
|644.44
|300 Days
|453.95
Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹708.9
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹744.3, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 35.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 4.99% and an increase of 35.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be optimistic about its future prospects.
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Zen Technologies stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹720 Today's high price: ₹744.3
Zen Technologies Live Updates
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|211.55
|2.45
|1.17
|228.0
|89.6
|6895.44
|Symphony
|849.45
|12.3
|1.47
|1218.95
|821.0
|5942.5
|Zen Technologies
|744.3
|35.4
|4.99
|912.55
|175.5
|5917.93
|Kennametal India
|2513.95
|42.0
|1.7
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5525.22
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|689.45
|15.9
|2.36
|830.7
|418.25
|5069.49
Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹743.9, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹708.9
Based on the given data, the current price of Zen Technologies stock is ₹743.9. The percent change is 4.94, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35, meaning the stock has increased by ₹35. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the given period.
Click here for Zen Technologies News
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is ₹720, while the high price is ₹744.3.
Zen Technologies share price NSE Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹739, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹708.9
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹739, with a percent change of 4.25 and a net change of 30.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.25% and the price has increased by ₹30.1.
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|214.05
|4.95
|2.37
|228.0
|89.6
|6976.93
|Symphony
|844.45
|7.3
|0.87
|1218.95
|821.0
|5907.52
|Zen Technologies
|739.0
|30.1
|4.25
|912.55
|175.5
|5875.79
|Kennametal India
|2500.05
|28.1
|1.14
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5494.67
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|690.2
|16.65
|2.47
|830.7
|418.25
|5075.01
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Zen Technologies stock today was ₹720, while the high price reached ₹742.
Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹738, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹708.9
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹738, which reflects a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1. Overall, this indicates positive performance for Zen Technologies in the market.
Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|212.0
|2.9
|1.39
|228.0
|89.6
|6910.11
|Symphony
|840.85
|3.7
|0.44
|1218.95
|821.0
|5882.33
|Zen Technologies
|739.8
|30.9
|4.36
|912.55
|175.5
|5882.15
|Kennametal India
|2518.85
|46.9
|1.9
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5535.99
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|685.0
|11.45
|1.7
|830.7
|418.25
|5036.77
Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Zen Technologies stock reached a low of ₹720 and a high of ₹742.
Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹738, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹708.9
As of the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹738, which represents a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, indicating a positive movement.
Click here for Zen Technologies Profit Loss
Zen Technologies Live Updates
Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹708.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹675.15
Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹708.9, which represents a 5% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹33.75.
Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|18.05%
|6 Months
|142.81%
|YTD
|283.74%
|1 Year
|244.82%
Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹708.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹675.15
The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹708.9. It has experienced a 5% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹33.75.
Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹675.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,043. The closing price of the stock was ₹675.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!