Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at 741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's 708.9
Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

13 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Zen Technologies stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.63 %. The stock closed at 708.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen TechnologiesPremium
Zen Technologies

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34:01 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Today, Zen Technologies stock closed at 741.7, which represents a 4.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of 708.9. The net change in the stock price is 32.8.

27 Oct 2023, 06:18:16 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind211.12.00.96228.089.66880.77
Symphony844.77.550.91218.95821.05909.27
Zen Technologies741.732.84.63912.55175.55897.26
Kennametal India2550.078.053.163111.81968.55604.45
ISGEC Heavy Engineering690.016.452.44830.7418.255073.54
27 Oct 2023, 05:37:22 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is 720, while the high price is 744.3.

27 Oct 2023, 03:06:37 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 744. There has been a 4.95% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 35.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35:26 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind207.7-1.4-0.67228.089.66769.95
Symphony846.99.751.161218.95821.05924.66
Zen Technologies744.035.14.95912.55175.55915.54
Kennametal India2500.0528.11.143111.81968.55494.67
ISGEC Heavy Engineering697.023.453.48830.7418.255125.01
27 Oct 2023, 02:24:19 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is 744 with a percent change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.95%. The net change is 35.1, meaning that the stock has increased by 35.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:18:55 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zen Technologies reached a low of 720 and a high of 744.3 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:52:19 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 744.3 with a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99%. The net change is 35.4, which means the stock has increased by 35.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36:13 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days699.67
10 Days715.16
20 Days732.65
50 Days774.56
100 Days644.44
300 Days453.95
27 Oct 2023, 01:20:27 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹744.3, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 744.3, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 35.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 4.99% and an increase of 35.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be optimistic about its future prospects.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19:21 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Zen Technologies stock is as follows: Today's low price: 720 Today's high price: 744.3

27 Oct 2023, 12:56:30 PM IST

Zen Technologies Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42:00 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind211.552.451.17228.089.66895.44
Symphony849.4512.31.471218.95821.05942.5
Zen Technologies744.335.44.99912.55175.55917.93
Kennametal India2513.9542.01.73111.81968.55525.22
ISGEC Heavy Engineering689.4515.92.36830.7418.255069.49
27 Oct 2023, 12:22:32 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹743.9, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Based on the given data, the current price of Zen Technologies stock is 743.9. The percent change is 4.94, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35, meaning the stock has increased by 35. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the given period.

27 Oct 2023, 12:13:40 PM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is 720, while the high price is 744.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40:14 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price NSE Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹739, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 739, with a percent change of 4.25 and a net change of 30.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.25% and the price has increased by 30.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37:37 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind214.054.952.37228.089.66976.93
Symphony844.457.30.871218.95821.05907.52
Zen Technologies739.030.14.25912.55175.55875.79
Kennametal India2500.0528.11.143111.81968.55494.67
ISGEC Heavy Engineering690.216.652.47830.7418.255075.01
27 Oct 2023, 11:19:49 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zen Technologies stock today was 720, while the high price reached 742.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18:05 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹738, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 738, which reflects a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1. Overall, this indicates positive performance for Zen Technologies in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41:23 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Inox Wind212.02.91.39228.089.66910.11
Symphony840.853.70.441218.95821.05882.33
Zen Technologies739.830.94.36912.55175.55882.15
Kennametal India2518.8546.91.93111.81968.55535.99
ISGEC Heavy Engineering685.011.451.7830.7418.255036.77
27 Oct 2023, 10:23:05 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Zen Technologies stock reached a low of 720 and a high of 742.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20:58 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies trading at ₹738, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹708.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is 738, which represents a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, indicating a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02:57 AM IST

Zen Technologies Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:52:49 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹708.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹675.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is 708.9, which represents a 5% increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.75.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.03%
3 Months18.05%
6 Months142.81%
YTD283.74%
1 Year244.82%
27 Oct 2023, 09:07:01 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹708.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹675.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is 708.9. It has experienced a 5% increase, resulting in a net change of 33.75.

27 Oct 2023, 08:15:19 AM IST

Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹675.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,043. The closing price of the stock was 675.15.

