Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Zen Technologies closed today at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Inox Wind 211.1 2.0 0.96 228.0 89.6 6880.77 Symphony 844.7 7.55 0.9 1218.95 821.0 5909.27 Zen Technologies 741.7 32.8 4.63 912.55 175.5 5897.26 Kennametal India 2550.0 78.05 3.16 3111.8 1968.5 5604.45 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 690.0 16.45 2.44 830.7 418.25 5073.54

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Inox Wind 207.7 -1.4 -0.67 228.0 89.6 6769.95 Symphony 846.9 9.75 1.16 1218.95 821.0 5924.66 Zen Technologies 744.0 35.1 4.95 912.55 175.5 5915.54 Kennametal India 2500.05 28.1 1.14 3111.8 1968.5 5494.67 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 697.0 23.45 3.48 830.7 418.25 5125.01

Zen Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 699.67 10 Days 715.16 20 Days 732.65 50 Days 774.56 100 Days 644.44 300 Days 453.95

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Inox Wind 211.55 2.45 1.17 228.0 89.6 6895.44 Symphony 849.45 12.3 1.47 1218.95 821.0 5942.5 Zen Technologies 744.3 35.4 4.99 912.55 175.5 5917.93 Kennametal India 2513.95 42.0 1.7 3111.8 1968.5 5525.22 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 689.45 15.9 2.36 830.7 418.25 5069.49

Based on the given data, the current price of Zen Technologies stock is ₹743.9. The percent change is 4.94, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35, meaning the stock has increased by ₹35.

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Inox Wind 214.05 4.95 2.37 228.0 89.6 6976.93 Symphony 844.45 7.3 0.87 1218.95 821.0 5907.52 Zen Technologies 739.0 30.1 4.25 912.55 175.5 5875.79 Kennametal India 2500.05 28.1 1.14 3111.8 1968.5 5494.67 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 690.2 16.65 2.47 830.7 418.25 5075.01

Zen Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Inox Wind 212.0 2.9 1.39 228.0 89.6 6910.11 Symphony 840.85 3.7 0.44 1218.95 821.0 5882.33 Zen Technologies 739.8 30.9 4.36 912.55 175.5 5882.15 Kennametal India 2518.85 46.9 1.9 3111.8 1968.5 5535.99 ISGEC Heavy Engineering 685.0 11.45 1.7 830.7 418.25 5036.77

As of the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹738, which represents a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, indicating a positive movement.

Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.03% 3 Months 18.05% 6 Months 142.81% YTD 283.74% 1 Year 244.82%

Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹675.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,043. The closing price of the stock was ₹675.15.