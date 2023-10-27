Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies closed today at 741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's 708.9

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Zen Technologies stock closed at ₹741.7, which represents a 4.63% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹708.9. The net change in the stock price is 32.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Inox Wind
|211.1
|2.0
|0.96
|228.0
|89.6
|6880.77
|Symphony
|844.7
|7.55
|0.9
|1218.95
|821.0
|5909.27
|Zen Technologies
|741.7
|32.8
|4.63
|912.55
|175.5
|5897.26
|Kennametal India
|2550.0
|78.05
|3.16
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5604.45
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|690.0
|16.45
|2.44
|830.7
|418.25
|5073.54
The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is ₹720, while the high price is ₹744.3.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹744. There has been a 4.95% increase in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 35.1.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹744 with a percent change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.95%. The net change is 35.1, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹35.1.
The stock price of Zen Technologies reached a low of ₹720 and a high of ₹744.3 on the current day.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹744.3 with a percent change of 4.99. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.99%. The net change is 35.4, which means the stock has increased by ₹35.4.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|699.67
|10 Days
|715.16
|20 Days
|732.65
|50 Days
|774.56
|100 Days
|644.44
|300 Days
|453.95
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹744.3, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 35.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a gain of 4.99% and an increase of 35.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and investors may be optimistic about its future prospects.
The current day's high and low data for Zen Technologies stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹720 Today's high price: ₹744.3
Based on the given data, the current price of Zen Technologies stock is ₹743.9. The percent change is 4.94, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 35, meaning the stock has increased by ₹35. Overall, the stock has shown positive growth in the given period.
The current day's low price for Zen Technologies stock is ₹720, while the high price is ₹744.3.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹739, with a percent change of 4.25 and a net change of 30.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.25% and the price has increased by ₹30.1.
The low price of Zen Technologies stock today was ₹720, while the high price reached ₹742.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹738, which reflects a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1. Overall, this indicates positive performance for Zen Technologies in the market.
Today, Zen Technologies stock reached a low of ₹720 and a high of ₹742.
As of the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹738, which represents a 4.1% increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, indicating a positive movement.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹708.9, which represents a 5% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹33.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|18.05%
|6 Months
|142.81%
|YTD
|283.74%
|1 Year
|244.82%
The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹708.9. It has experienced a 5% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹33.75.
On the last day of trading for Zen Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,043. The closing price of the stock was ₹675.15.
