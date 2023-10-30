Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at ₹720 and closed at ₹708.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹744.3, while the low was ₹720. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.55, while the 52-week low is ₹175.5. The BSE volume for the day was 68,009 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is ₹704.65. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -37.05, suggesting a decline of ₹37.05 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.47%
|3 Months
|22.55%
|6 Months
|155.08%
|YTD
|302.8%
|1 Year
|259.05%
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹741.7. There has been a percent change of 4.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 32.8, which means that the stock has increased by 32.8 points.
On the last day, Zen Technologies had a trading volume of 68,009 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹708.9.
