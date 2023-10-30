Hello User
Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zen Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 741.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at 720 and closed at 708.9. The stock's high for the day was 744.3, while the low was 720. The market capitalization of the company is 6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.55, while the 52-week low is 175.5. The BSE volume for the day was 68,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zen Technologies Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹704.65, down -5% from yesterday's ₹741.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Zen Technologies is 704.65. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -37.05, suggesting a decline of 37.05 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.47%
3 Months22.55%
6 Months155.08%
YTD302.8%
1 Year259.05%
30 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹741.7, up 4.63% from yesterday's ₹708.9

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 741.7. There has been a percent change of 4.63, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 32.8, which means that the stock has increased by 32.8 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹708.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Zen Technologies had a trading volume of 68,009 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 708.9.

