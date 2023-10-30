Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at ₹720 and closed at ₹708.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹744.3, while the low was ₹720. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.55, while the 52-week low is ₹175.5. The BSE volume for the day was 68,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.