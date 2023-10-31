Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at ₹704.65 and closed at ₹741.7. The stock had a high and low of ₹704.65 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5,888.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.55, while the 52-week low is ₹175.5. On the BSE, there were 26,680 shares traded.
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹712, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 7.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% or ₹7.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|18.45%
|6 Months
|142.33%
|YTD
|282.66%
|1 Year
|246.04%
The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹704.65 with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -37.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and value.
On the last day, Zen Technologies had a trading volume of 26,680 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹741.7.
