Zen Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zen Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 704.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies

On the last day, Zen Technologies' stock opened at 704.65 and closed at 741.7. The stock had a high and low of 704.65 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 5,888.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 912.55, while the 52-week low is 175.5. On the BSE, there were 26,680 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Zen Technologies Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zen Technologies share price update :Zen Technologies trading at ₹712, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹704.65

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 712, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 7.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% or 7.35.

31 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Zen Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months18.45%
6 Months142.33%
YTD282.66%
1 Year246.04%
31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Today :Zen Technologies trading at ₹704.65, down -5% from yesterday's ₹741.7

The current data for Zen Technologies stock shows that the price is 704.65 with a percent change of -5 and a net change of -37.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Zen Technologies share price Live :Zen Technologies closed at ₹741.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Zen Technologies had a trading volume of 26,680 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 741.7.

