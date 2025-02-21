Hello User
Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -3.70 %. The stock closed at 1113.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1072.50 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at 1110 and closed at 1113.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1143 and dipped to a low of 1064 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9647.24 crore, Zen Technologies has a 52-week high of 2627.95 and a low of 800. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,240 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Zen Technologies Live Updates: Zen Technologies closed at ₹1113.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zen Technologies Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1143 & 1064 yesterday to end at 1072.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

