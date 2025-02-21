Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at ₹1110 and closed at ₹1113.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1143 and dipped to a low of ₹1064 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9647.24 crore, Zen Technologies has a 52-week high of ₹2627.95 and a low of ₹800. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 36,240 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Zen Technologies Live Updates: Zen Technologies closed at ₹1113.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Zen Technologies Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1143 & ₹1064 yesterday to end at ₹1072.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend