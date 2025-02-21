Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -3.70 %. The stock closed at 1113.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1072.50 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.