Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at ₹1110 and closed at ₹1113.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1143 and a low of ₹1064 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9837.59 crore, the company has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹2627.95 and a low of ₹800. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 69,580 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-19.42%
|3 Months
|-35.19%
|6 Months
|-39.14%
|YTD
|-55.52%
|1 Year
|35.05%
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1650.0, 51.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1970.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1143 & ₹1064 yesterday to end at ₹1089.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend