Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 1113.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at 1110 and closed at 1113.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1143 and a low of 1064 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9837.59 crore, the company has experienced significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of 2627.95 and a low of 800. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 69,580 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zen Technologies has decreased by 3.13%, currently trading at 1,055.45. Over the past year, however, Zen Technologies shares have experienced a significant increase of 35.05%, reaching 1,055.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,795.90 during the same one-year period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-19.42%
3 Months-35.19%
6 Months-39.14%
YTD-55.52%
1 Year35.05%
24 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1650.0, 51.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1970.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zen Technologies closed at ₹1113.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1143 & 1064 yesterday to end at 1089.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

