Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
LIVE UPDATES

Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Zen Technologies stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1089.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1097.70 per share. Investors should monitor Zen Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at 1071.15 and closed at 1089.55, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 1134.80 and a low of 1030 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9911.18 crore, the company's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 2627.95 and above its 52-week low of 800. The BSE volume recorded was 165,398 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:51:24 AM IST

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zen Technologies' share price increased by 0.72% today, reaching 1101.30, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like Ingersoll-Rand India, Elecon Engineering Co, and Symphony experienced declines, whereas ISGEC Heavy Engineering saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ingersoll-Rand India3422.65-40.0-1.164998.353060.810804.62
Elecon Engineering Co460.6-4.8-1.03738.85395.0510335.86
Zen Technologies1101.37.850.722627.95804.059943.68
Symphony1137.55-22.65-1.951878.95820.17811.71
ISGEC Heavy Engineering988.950.60.061677.25810.07299.71
25 Feb 2025, 09:17:46 AM IST

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zen Technologies has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 1,096.80. Over the past year, the price of Zen Technologies shares has surged by 36.49%, reaching 1,096.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months-35.07%
6 Months-41.72%
YTD-55.28%
1 Year36.49%
25 Feb 2025, 08:35:41 AM IST

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1650.0, 50.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1970.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:00:10 AM IST

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zen Technologies closed at ₹1089.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1134.80 & 1030 yesterday to end at 1097.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

