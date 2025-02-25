Zen Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Zen Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zen Technologies opened at ₹1071.15 and closed at ₹1089.55, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1134.80 and a low of ₹1030 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9911.18 crore, the company's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2627.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹800. The BSE volume recorded was 165,398 shares.
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zen Technologies' share price increased by 0.72% today, reaching ₹1101.30, while its peers showed mixed performance. Companies like Ingersoll-Rand India, Elecon Engineering Co, and Symphony experienced declines, whereas ISGEC Heavy Engineering saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight movements of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ingersoll-Rand India
|3422.65
|-40.0
|-1.16
|4998.35
|3060.8
|10804.62
|Elecon Engineering Co
|460.6
|-4.8
|-1.03
|738.85
|395.05
|10335.86
|Zen Technologies
|1101.3
|7.85
|0.72
|2627.95
|804.05
|9943.68
|Symphony
|1137.55
|-22.65
|-1.95
|1878.95
|820.1
|7811.71
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|988.95
|0.6
|0.06
|1677.25
|810.0
|7299.71
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zen Technologies has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹1,096.80. Over the past year, the price of Zen Technologies shares has surged by 36.49%, reaching ₹1,096.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|-35.07%
|6 Months
|-41.72%
|YTD
|-55.28%
|1 Year
|36.49%
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1650.0, 50.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1970.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Zen Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1134.80 & ₹1030 yesterday to end at ₹1097.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend