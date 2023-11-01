Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 489.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 495.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies' stock opened at 491.95 and closed at 489.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 499 and a low of 487. The company has a market capitalization of 11,106.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹495.55, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹489.8

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 495.55, with a net change of 5.75 and a percent change of 1.17. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% compared to the previous trading day.

01 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹489.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 54,195 shares and closed at a price of 489.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.